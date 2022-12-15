Streaming News Round-Up: ‘White House Plumbers’ Releases Trailer, ‘Proud Family’ Season 2 Date, Nate Bargatze Says ‘Hello’

The teaser for the five-episode limited HBO series “White House Plumbers” was released this week by the streamer. The series, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, is about two of President Richard Nixon’s political Watergate saboteurs: E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux). The cast includes Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Ike Barinholtz, and Kathleen Turner. The show debuts in March 2023.

Disney+ will stream Season 2 of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” beginning on Feb. 1. The show’s voice cast includes Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom, Jr., Holly Robinson Peete, and Normani. The series recently won Outstanding Casting for An Animated Program at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. This season addresses interracial dating, Juneteeth, and self-worth.

Prime Video will stream “Nate Bargatze: Hello World” starting on Jan. 31. It is the comedian-podcaster’s first Amazon Original stand-up special and was filmed at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Ariz. Known as the “nicest man in stand-up,” Bargatze discusses growing up in the 1980s and ’90s and the challenges of modern marriage.

Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful algorithm. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying her. That’s the premise of the chilling new Peacock sci-fi series “Mrs. Davis,” launching April 20. The cast includes Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, and Betty Gilpin as the nun Simone, ready to battle a powerful artificial intelligence. Tara Hernadez (“The Big Bang Theory”) is the showrunner and co-writer.

“Girls Getaway Gone Wrong 2” comes to free streaming service Tubi on Dec. 16. Best friends Parker, Bailey, and Simone are taking a trip to New York for Fashion Week. But when a designer goes missing, Parker becomes the prime suspect. Brittany S. Hall (“Ballers”), Crystal-Lee Naomi (“Sistas”), and Tanisha Long (“Bigger”) reprise their roles from the original film.

Tubi entered a content deal with entertainment company CJ ENM to launch 75 Korean films, dramas, and K-POP series in December. Titles include “Squad 38,” “Reply 1994,” “Hogu’s Love,” “The Chronicles of Evil,” and eight seasons of “M Countdown.” More titles will be added in 2023. Korean programming viewership has grown over 25% year-over-year on the platform, one of the streamer’s fastest-growing categories.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s lifestyle streaming service discovery+ is now available on Prime Video in Canada. Its networks include HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network.

MTRSPT1, the streaming network focused on premium motorsports entertainment, has signed a multi-year agreement with Sling TV to feature 40+ series, documentaries, and live races.