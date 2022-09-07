Streaming News Roundup: Lindsey Lohan Makes a ‘Wish,’ ‘The Crown’ Finds Its William and Kate, ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Season 2 Slated

Lindsay Lohan will star in next year’s Netflix’s rom-com “Irish Wish,” playing a bridesmaid at a wedding in Ireland. The catch? The man she loves is marrying her best friend. But after wishing that things change, Lohan’s character questions the wisdom of her decision. The movie is currently filming on location in Ireland. The former teen star is also set to lead the streamer’s “Falling for Christmas,” debuting on Netflix on Nov. 10. In the film, she plays an heiress who, after a ski accident, wakes up with amnesia and sees the world in a new way.

The sixth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series “The Crown” will turn its attention to the next generation of British royals, specifically Princes William and Harry. The show has cast two actors to play William — Rufus Kampa will play the future king as a teenager and Ed McVey will take over when he reaches young adulthood. Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton, who met William at university. The fifth season of the hit series, starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, streams on Netflix in November. Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons, taking over from Emma Corrin.

Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” will arrive on Disney+ on Oct. 26 with a two-episode premiere. Four talented orphans recruited by eccentric Mr. Benedict (played by Tony Hale) embark on a worldwide adventure to foil the machinations of his evil twin. The series is based on the bestselling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart.

Watch the trailer for “The Mysterious Benedict Society”:

Freevee just greenlit the comedy “Clean Slate,” written by George Wallace and Laverne Cox, who also star. TV icon Norman Lear is set to produce. The story is about a father and his estranged child, separated for 17 years. They reunite in Alabama — only now, the long-lost son is a trans woman (Cox).

Peacock is set to launch “Hell of a Cruise” on Sept. 14. The documentary looks at the horror the Diamond Princess cruise ship faced in January 2020, when passengers and crew contracted the deadly coronavirus before most of the world had heard of COVID-19. Guests and crew of the ship were stuck on board and could not disembark for two weeks.

Paramount+’s upcoming series “Burning Girls” has found its two leads in Samantha Morton (“The Walking Dead”) and Ruby Stokes (“Bridgerton”). Based on the C.J. Tudor novel, the show focuses on a village with a dark history. Morton plays a minister with a haunted past, while Stokes is her teenage daughter. They hope their new home provides a new beginning, but Chapel Croft has secrets all its own.

Newsy is devoting hundreds of hours of airtime to special programming on mental health, beginning in September, in a series called “America’s Breakdown: Confronting Our Mental-Health Crisis.” Owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, Newsy joins the Scripps national news team and Scripps Local Media to air mental-health reports, four weekly specials, and a documentary.