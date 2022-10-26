Streaming News Roundup: ‘Succession’ Drops Trailer, Wimpy Kid Learns ‘Rodrick Rules,’ ‘Industry’ Gets Third Season

The trailer for the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series “Succession” was released this week. The fight between the Roy siblings and their over-controlling father escalates as the sale of the family’s media conglomerate to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (played by Alexander Skarsgård) moves closer to fruition. The award-winning cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron. The show has won 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series each of the last two years. Though the trailer doesn’t reveal a release date for Season 4, the network promises the show will return in spring of 2023 on both HBO and HBO Max.

Watch the hew trailer for “Succession” Season 4:

This week, HBO renewed hit series “Industry” for a third season. Set in the world of high finance in London, the drama revolves around young bankers working in the pressure-cooker setting of global bank Pierpoint & Co. Aside from the intense stresses imposed by its new American owner, the staff copes with issues of sex and drugs, all while trying to outwit their office rivals. The cast includes Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, and Conor MacNeill.

Based on the second book in Jeff Kinney’s wacky book series, the animated kids’ film “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” will stream on Dec. 2 on Disney+. The story of the angst-ridden middle-schooler Greg and his relationship with his lazy older brother Rodrick is explored in this follow-up to last year’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” In the sequel, Rodrick takes Greg under his wing one weekend, teaching him life as he knows it.

Check out the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” trailer:

Peacock has announced that Season 2 of the baking competition series “Baking It” will arrive just in time for the holidays. Returning co-host Maya Rudolph will be joined by executive producer Amy Poehler for this season’s heartwarming, confectionery competition. The sophomore season launches on Dec. 12 with a new set of competitive holiday baking challenges. The show is a spinoff of Poehler and Nick Offerman’s crafting competition series “Making It.”

HBO Max announced this week it is adding a new cast member to its superhero series “Doom Patrol.” Elijah Rashad Reed will recur in an unconfirmed role when the show returns on Dec. 8. The series reimagines some of DC Comics’ lesser-known crime-fighters: Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg, (Joivan Wade).

Netflix just released “Barbie: Epic Road Trip,” the franchise’s first interactive movie special. Best friends Malibu and Brooklyn take off on a cross-country journey from California to New York. They search for homes for their dogs, while heading to an audition for back-up singers, along with Skipper and Ken. The streamer’s tech allows viewers to sit in the driver’s seat and choose the path the quartet takes.

Chicken Soup for the Soul will develop new reality series “Dirty Pool” with Emmy-winner J.B. Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”). It will stream on Crackle and Redbox in late 2023. “Dirty Pool” takes place over a pool table where Smoove and friends talk about anything and everything; nothing is off limits.