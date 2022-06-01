Streaming News Roundup: ‘Willow’ Trailer, ‘The Good Fight’ Final Season, ‘Red Rose’ First Look
As part of last week’s “Star Wars” Celebration Days, Lucasfilm released its first look at the new Disney+ series adaptation of “Willow.” This all-new live-action fantasy adventure series is based on the 1988 feature film. In the original movie, an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures must save their world all over again.
Check out the Trailer for “Willow”:
Upcoming shows and deals:
- “The Good Fight,” the streaming spinoff of long-running CBS hit “The Good Wife,” will debut its sixth and final season on Paramount+ on Sept. 8. The show’s co-creators Robert and Michelle King are currently in production on the legal drama, which will wrap up its run focusing on timely issues, such as voting rights and Roe v. Wade. The cast of “The Good Fight” includes Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston will guest star in the final season as their beloved franchise characters.
- Netflix and the [BBC]’s upcoming “Red Rose” is an eight-part series about teen relationships and their online lives and the streamer released a first look via Variety this week. When the Red Rose app appears on their smartphones, a group of teens are threatened with serious consequences if they don’t meet its demands. The cast includes Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, and Ali Khan. While no release date has officially been announced, it is expected the series from the producers of “Sex Education” will premiere this summer.
- Peacock has announced that Danielle Macdonald has joined the cast of “Poker Face,” the procedural mystery series from Natasha Lyonne-Rian Johnson. Macdonald joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, and David Castañeda in the ensemble. The 10-episode series will follow Lyonne’s character as she solves a different murder in every episode. There has been no official release date announced.
Marquee TV, a British arts-focused streaming service, has acquired fellow arts SVOD service Helio Arts. The latter company’s CEO Ryan McKinny will become Marquee’s head of U.S. content partnership. Video content and partnerships from U.S.-based streaming site Helio Arts will be folded into the Marquee TV catalog, adding to the site’s extensive classical music and dance libraries. The streaming service has more than 450 titles, including performances by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Opera House, London Philharmonic Orchestra, English National Ballet, Teatro alla Scala, and Deutsche Oper Berlin.
Amazon Prime Video and Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company will develop a series based on Eric Cervini bestseller “The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. The United States of America.” The series will focus on a Dept. of Defense astronomer who became a leading figure in the gay-rights movement of the 1950s, when he sued the federal government after being fired because of his sexual orientation. Matthew López, who won a Tony Award for his play “The Inheritance,” will adapt the book into a drama.