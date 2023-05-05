Streaming News: ‘Selling Sunset,’ ‘Twisted Metal’ Announce Premieres, Release Trailers; Schur’s ‘Primo’ to Debut in May

This week, Netflix announced that Season 6 of its popular real-estate reality show “Selling Sunset” will premiere on May 6. The high-powered realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with luxe listings, new rivalries, and pregnancies. They are competitive and driven — and L.A. real estate is waiting for them to descend. Jason and Brett Oppenheim are joined by Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Mary Fitzgerald, among others.

Check out the “Selling Sunset” Season 6 trailer:

The new comedy “Primo,” from Mike Schur (“Parks and Recreation”) will begin streaming on May 19 on Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee. Based on the best-seller by Shea Serrano, the show is about a 16-year-old boy raised by his clever mother and his five overbearing uncles on the south side of San Antonio. “Primo” stars Christina Vidal, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Johnny Rey Diaz, Henri Esteve, Johnathan Medina, Efráin Villa, and Carlos Santos.

Watch the trailer for “Primo”:

On the heels of the successes of “The Last of Us” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the latest video-game adaptation has set its premiere date. It was announced this week that Peacock will premiere “Twisted Metal” on July 27. The 30-minute live-action series is based on the PlayStation game of the same name. The show centers on a man known only as John Doe (played by Anthony Mackie) who is offered a better life — but only if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. In addition to Mackie, the series stars Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa as the voice and body of killer clown Sweet Tooth.

Get a first look at “Twisted Metal”:

Premiering on June 2 on Prime Video is the second season of romantic dramedy “With Love.” Siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz have to make personal and professional choices, including deciding who they love and what they truly want from life. Lily has to choose between multiple men who have declared their love for her, while Jorge has to determine if Henry is the one.

Check out the “With Love” Season 2 trailer:

Sling TV has added more than 100 channels to its Sling Freestream service. This week, the free streaming platform introduced 12 new exclusive channels with popular programming ranging from history and crime to kids and classics. New channels include Living History, Movie Hub, Latino Cinema, and Her TV.

Coming to Prime Video on June 2 is “Deadloch,” an Australian murder mystery with a black comedy edge. The sleepy Tasmanian town of Deadloch is stunned when a local man is found dead on the beach. Two female detectives are assigned to the case, alongside an over-eager constable, and are under pressure to quickly find the killer. Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, and Nina Oyama co-star.

Take a sneak peek at “Deadloch”:

The second season of the wacky animated comedy “Human Resources” will arrive on Netflix on June 9. The “Big Mouth” spinoff features guest stars Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, Sam Richardson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jason Mantzoukas, and Isabella Rossellini. Now, the Hormone Monsters are helping humans navigate their journeys through life.

See the “Human Resources” Season 2 teaser