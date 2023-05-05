 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Freevee Peacock Sling Freestream Sling TV Disney+ Amazon Prime Video Netflix

Streaming News: ‘Selling Sunset,’ ‘Twisted Metal’ Announce Premieres, Release Trailers; Schur’s ‘Primo’ to Debut in May

Fern Siegel

This week, Netflix announced that Season 6 of its popular real-estate reality show “Selling Sunset” will premiere on May 6. The high-powered realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with luxe listings, new rivalries, and pregnancies. They are competitive and driven — and L.A. real estate is waiting for them to descend. Jason and Brett Oppenheim are joined by Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Mary Fitzgerald, among others.

Check out the “Selling Sunset” Season 6 trailer:

The new comedy “Primo,” from Mike Schur (“Parks and Recreation”) will begin streaming on May 19 on Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee. Based on the best-seller by Shea Serrano, the show is about a 16-year-old boy raised by his clever mother and his five overbearing uncles on the south side of San Antonio. “Primo” stars Christina Vidal, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Johnny Rey Diaz, Henri Esteve, Johnathan Medina, Efráin Villa, and Carlos Santos.

Watch the trailer for “Primo”:

On the heels of the successes of “The Last of Us” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the latest video-game adaptation has set its premiere date. It was announced this week that Peacock will premiere “Twisted Metal” on July 27. The 30-minute live-action series is based on the PlayStation game of the same name. The show centers on a man known only as John Doe (played by Anthony Mackie) who is offered a better life — but only if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. In addition to Mackie, the series stars Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa as the voice and body of killer clown Sweet Tooth.

Get a first look at “Twisted Metal”:

Premiering on June 2 on Prime Video is the second season of romantic dramedy “With Love.” Siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz have to make personal and professional choices, including deciding who they love and what they truly want from life. Lily has to choose between multiple men who have declared their love for her, while Jorge has to determine if Henry is the one.

Check out the “With Love” Season 2 trailer:

Sling TV has added more than 100 channels to its Sling Freestream service. This week, the free streaming platform introduced 12 new exclusive channels with popular programming ranging from history and crime to kids and classics. New channels include Living History, Movie Hub, Latino Cinema, and Her TV.

Coming to Prime Video on June 2 is “Deadloch,” an Australian murder mystery with a black comedy edge. The sleepy Tasmanian town of Deadloch is stunned when a local man is found dead on the beach. Two female detectives are assigned to the case, alongside an over-eager constable, and are under pressure to quickly find the killer. Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, and Nina Oyama co-star.

Take a sneak peek at “Deadloch”:

The second season of the wacky animated comedy “Human Resources” will arrive on Netflix on June 9. The “Big Mouth” spinoff features guest stars Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, Sam Richardson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jason Mantzoukas, and Isabella Rossellini. Now, the Hormone Monsters are helping humans navigate their journeys through life.

See the “Human Resources” Season 2 teaser

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.