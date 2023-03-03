Streaming News: ‘Succession,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Announce Final Seasons, Drop Trailers; Robert DeNiro to Make TV Debut

This week, HBO made the announcement that sent waves through the TV community as it confirmed that the upcoming 10-episode season of “Succession” will be the Emmy-winning series’ final one. The show, which streams on HBO Max, released a no-holds-barred trailer this week to whet fans’ appetites for what’s to come. The final season of the show — which returns on March 26, reveals how the ambitious and scheming Roy family copes with its dwindling power and influence, once their media empire, is sold.

Check out the “Succession” Season 4 trailer:

The Emmy-winning comedy “Mrs. Maisel” also announced that the upcoming season will be its final one. The show’s fifth and final season will premiere on April 14 on Prime Video. The fourth season ended with Midge walking from Carnegie Hall in a blizzard, only to see a snow-covered billboard reveal an inspiring message: “Go forward.” So, she does — hoping for the big success she’s sacrificed so much to achieve.

Watch “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5 trailer:

This week, Peacock dropped the trailer for “Mrs. Davis,” starring Betty Gilpin, which streams April 20. In the science-fiction series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, Gilpin plays a nun who battles the all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.” Also starring in the season will be David Arquette, Jake McDorman, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Marvel, Chris Diamantopoulos, and more.

Catch the trailer for “Mrs. Davis”:

This week, it was announced that legendary movie star Robert De Niro is set to star in his first-ever television series. Conspiracy thriller “Zero Day” will come to Netflix, but no date has been announced for the premiere. “Homeland” vet Lesli Linka Glatter will direct all six episodes of the series.

The streamer also picked up a new comedy starring Kristen Bell. The untitled series is about an unconventional rabbi and an irreverent agnostic woman, played by Bell. No date yet for the new show written by Erin Foster and executive produced by Steven Levitan.

Disney+ will stream “Peter Pan & Wendy” a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel, beginning on April 28. “Peter Pan & Wendy” introduces Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl in 1904 London who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), the boy who won’t grow up. With her brothers and fairy Tinker Bell, she travels to the magical world of Neverland. The film stars Jude Law as the villainous Captain Hook.

Get a first look at “Peter Pan & Wendy”:

It was announced this week that Apple TV will premiere new docu-series “Real Madrid: Until The End” on March 10. Introduced by soccer legend David Beckham, the three-part series goes behind the scenes with iconic Spanish football club Real Madrid to showcase its remarkable 2021-22 season.

It was confirmed this week Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her legendary role as Dr. Lilith Sternin in a guest starring spot in the upcoming “Frasier” revival at Paramount+. Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has returned to Boston to explore a new chapter in his life, without his brother and father. Lilith has to cope with sharing her son with her ex, which is tricky terrain. No date has been announced for the premiere.