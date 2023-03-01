Streaming News: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Lucky Hank’ Release Trailers; Offerman, Mullally Join ‘Umbrella Academy’

The Emmy-winning Apple TV comedy “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein is set to debut Season 3 on March 15. The show, about an upbeat American football coach put in charge of an English soccer team, has won fans on both sides of the Atlantic for its interesting characters and unexpected story arcs. The show’s creators have long maintained it would likely be a three-season show, but whether this will be the final season has not yet been confirmed.

Watch the “Ted Lasso” Season 3 trailer:

“Lucky Hank” is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale set in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt. The series, debuting on March 19 on AMC+, stars Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), as the chairman of the English department at a mediocre college. Rather than cater to his students’ expectations, the professor says exactly what he feels — stunning everyone.

Check out the trailer for “Lucky Hank”:

The fourth and final season of the Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy,” which is currently in production, has announced three additions to the cast. Real-life married couple Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) will play married college professors, while David Cross (“Arrested Development”) plays a man desperate to connect with his estranged daughter.

The Oscar-nominated documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” will debut on March 19 on HBO Max. The film addresses renowned photographer and activist Nan Goldin’s efforts to hold the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma, accountable for the opioid epidemic. Goldin founded the group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) to shame museums into rejecting Sackler money and destigmatize addiction.

Take a look at the “All The Beauty and the Bloodshed” trailer:

A remake of the 1990 film “House Party” will arrive on HBO Max on March 3. The film debuted to tepid box-office results in January, but hopes to have a better life on streaming. Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore), two guys down on their luck, decide to host a party at LeBron James’ mansion, their last cleaning job, since he’s away. They see it as a quick way to make big money. True, they don’t have permission – but what could go wrong?

Get a peek at “House Party”:

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Hulu has partnered with OVFX Studios, making the streamer the new home for the “Kulipari” franchise. Based on the children’s book series, the third installment in the series, the three-episode “A King Rises,” will bring the “Amphibilands” saga to an end. The show will debut on Hulu in late 2023.

Disney+ released the trailer for “Prom Pact,” a rom-com about prom season and a high-school senior with a sole obsession: getting into Harvard. The catch? She needs a key recommendation from the father of a boy she despises. Peyton Elizabeth stars in the film to be released on March 31.

Watch the ”Prom Pact” trailer:

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Sandbox Kids’ SVOD platform The Hopster Learning channel is now available on YouTube’s prime-time channels in the U.S. A subscription to Hopster Learning runs $4.99/month on YouTube’s Movies & TV Hub. The content includes classic children’s shows, original productions, and music videos.