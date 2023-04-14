Streaming News: ‘The Great’ Season 3 Trailer, Hannah Gadsby New Special, ‘League of Their Own’ Gets Short Season 2 Order

Hulu’s snarky historical dramedy “The Great” is set to debut its third season on May 12, with all 10 episodes available for streaming at once. The show is loosely based on Russia’s Catherine the Great (played by Elle Fanning) and her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult), who are now trying to make their marriage work — though Catherine’s progressive attitudes are often at odds with her reactionary country.

Watch “The Great” Season 3 trailer:

This week, Netflix announced that it would be premiering its third stand-up from Australian comedian and storyteller Hannah Gasby on May 9. In “Hannah Gadsby: Something Special,” Hannah tackles a wedding, a buddy, and the various traumatic experiences she encounters — and relays her unique perspective on it all with her singular brand of insight, honesty, and humor.

Prime Video renewed the baseball drama “A League of Their Own,” but there is a catch (no pun intended). The second season is a four-episode limited run, and it will be the last one for the show. Based on the Penny Marshall film, the TV show depicts the real-life women’s baseball teams created during WWII, but takes a serious look at race and sexuality. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson — who also starred in Season 1.

Nicki Minaj will star in and executive produce “Lady Danger,” a new animated series from Freevee. Based on the Dark Horse comic-book series, the show is a futuristic tale about a government agent left for dead, who transforms herself into Lady Danger, a hero dedicated to battling villains trying to destroy Earth.

Zoe Lister-Jones will star in “Slip” on The Roku Channel beginning on April 21. May (Lister-Jones) is in a secure, but boring marriage. She has an exciting one-night stand and wakes up the next morning in a parallel universe, terrified she won’t be able to regain her real life. The series co-stars Tymika Tafari, Whitmer Thomas, Amar Chadha-Patel, and Emily Hampshire and sees May bounce back and forth between different realities.

Check out the trailer for “Slip”: