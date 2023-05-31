Streaming News: ‘The Idol’ Debuts This Week, Iris Elba Takes Flight in ‘Hijack,’ ‘I’m a Virgo’ Release Trailer

One of the most buzzed-about shows of the summer is coming this weekend: Max launches music drama series “The Idol” on Sunday, June 4. Jocelyn’s (played by Lily-Rose Depp) career was derailed by a breakdown on her last tour. Now, she wants to reclaim her status as America’s sexist pop star and believes that Tedros (The Weeknd) — a nightclub owner with a shady past and possible cult ties — can help her. But will romance blind her to reality?

Apple TV’s upcoming thriller “Hijack,” starring and executive produced by Idris Elba, is set to debut on June 28. The action drama is told in real time — a hijacked plane makes its way to London during a seven-hour flight, as authorities on the ground try to save the lives of passengers. Elba stars as a top negotiator, joined by co-stars Archie Panjabi, Max Beesley, and Neil Maskell.

New fantastical series “I’m a Virgo” lands on Prime Video on June 23. Jharrel Jerome stars in the coming-of-age comedy about a young, 13-foot-tall Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up isolated, existing on comic books and TV shows, he longs to find friends and experiences in the real world.

The next chapter of Prime Video’s expensive action, spy thriller “Citadel” is set to premiere in 2024. “Citadel: Diana,” starring Matilda De Angelis as the central character, recently wrapped in Italy. This installment in the series is a spinoff of “Citadel,” which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as spies who had their memories wiped, but must return to their roots to save the world. In the season finale, the agents finally discover the dangerous mole from the rival syndicate Manticore responsible for destroying the global Citadel agency.

Season 2 of the anime series “BASTARD!! - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy” will stream on Netflix on July 31. The animated series tells the story of the holy war over the final seal of Anthrasax and the fateful battle between Dark Schneider and Kall-Su. Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, who used magic to unbind Dark Schneider two years earlier, is back!

A fourth season of “The Ms. Pat Show” has been ordered by BET+. It’s based on “Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat,” which details Pat Williams’ experiences as a drug dealer and convicted felon turned suburban mom. In addition to “Ms. Pat,” Williams has signed a development deal with BET for two shows: the animated “Krack Babies” and “HUD.”