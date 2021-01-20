Streaming Round-Up (1/20/21): ‘Peaky Blinders’ Will End With Upcoming Season, ‘Sasquatch’ To Stalk Hulu

“Peaky Blinders,” which streams on Netflix, will conclude with the drama’s upcoming sixth season. “Peaky is back and with a bang,” says creator-writer Steven Knight. “After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. The TV series will be coming to an end; the story will continue in another form.”

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Sasquatch,” a three-part documentary series from Duplass Brothers Productions and director Joshua Rofé will stream on Hulu this spring. It explores rumors of a bizarre 25-year-old triple homicide credited to a mythical creature. The series is directed by Rofé (“Lorena”), executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass and Mel Eslyn of Duplass Brothers Productions (“Wild Wild Country”).

Author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi teams with Netflix to produce three new projects based on his best-selling books: “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” and “Antiracist Baby.” Netflix is developing the books across several different formats and genres for audiences of all ages. “Antiracist Baby” is a series of animated vignettes set to music for preschoolers to empower kids and their caregivers with simple tools to fight bigotry.

Spy thriller “Heart of Stone” was acquired by Netflix in an auction for worldwide rights. It will star Gal Gadot in what could be an action franchise.. “The Old Guard” writer Greg Rucka wrote the screenplay with Allison Schroeder. Tom Harper, known for “The Aeronauts” and “Wild Rose,” directs.

“Bucket List” will premiere on Crackle Plus February 1. It follows college football star Brian “The Boz” Bosworth, as he tours eight of the best schools for college football today, interviewing coaches, former star players and fans to determine why each stadium deserves its accolades. Schools include his alma mater University of Oklahoma, University of Alabama, Texas A&M, University of Texas, Louisiana State University, Clemson, University of Georgia and Auburn University.

Riz Ahmed, who is currently starring in Amazon’s “The Sound of Metal,” has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. Former AMC executive Allie Moore is joining Ahmed’s Left-Handed Films as executive vice president and head of television.

