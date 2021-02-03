Streaming Round-Up (2/3/21): ‘Black Panther’ TV Series in Development, Netflix Adds ‘Amend, Fight For America’

Ryan Coogler, who directed and co-wrote “Black Panther,” has signed with Disney for future TV projects, including the show “Wakanda,” now in development. “Panther” takes place in the fictional African nation Wakanda. If it clicks, it would be the latest show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to stream on Disney+.

Netflix takes a deep dive into history in “Amend: the Fight for America,” hosted by Will Smith, which premieres Feb. 17. Per the streamer, the six-part docuseries “enlightens, entertains and challenges what Americans know about the Fourteenth Amendment” — which grants equal protection under the law to all U.S. citizens.

“As Americans, we endeavor to form a more perfect union that truly establishes justice and equality for all. I believe a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is a critical jumping off point,” stated Smith. The series features Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane and Samuel L. Jackson, among others, performing speeches and writings by Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“On My Block” has been renewed by Netflix for its fourth and final 10-episode season. The teen series tracks four friends navigating high school in a rough inner-city neighborhood. It mixes all aspects of adolescence with tough topics, including gang culture, death and PTSD. It stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias.

Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) has teamed with Alec Berg (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) to develop an HBO-HBO Max scripted series with Imperioli as star. The untitled project highlights experiences based on Imperioli’s life as a practicing Buddhist. Both Imperioli and Berg will serve as executive producers and co-writers. Imperioli can presently be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s “One Night in Miami.”

“Palmer,” starring Justin Timberlake as an ex-con who takes care of a gender-nonconforming child, has scored for Apple TV+. It helped deliver the streamer’s most-watched weekend since launch. The platform recorded a 33% increase in viewership, augmented by “Servant” and “Dickinson.”

“Finding Bigfoot” has a new home on discovery+. The show, which ran for 89 episodes from 2011-2017, returns with a streaming special: “Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues.” New sightings have increased in the U.S. since lockdown, especially in Ohio and West Virginia, and, coupled with new technology, convinced the original crew to hunt anew.

“Amend: The Fight For America” trailer