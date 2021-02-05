Streaming Round-Up (2/5/21): ‘Mr. Mercedes’ Gets Third Season, Joss Whedon’s ‘The Nevers’ Gets April Launch

“Mr. Mercedes” returns for its third season March 14 on Peacock, based on Stephen King’s best-selling Bill Hodges’ trilogy. This season, local author John Rothstein is found murdered — and Hodges, Holly and Jerome, along with local police, must track down his killer. All 10 episodes will drop at once. Seasons one and two are already on the streamer. The season-three cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Justine Lupe, Holland Taylor and Gabriel Ebert. David E. Kelley wrote and executive produced season three with Stephen King.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“The sci-fi drama “The Nevers” from Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is slated for HBO in April. The series centers on a group of Victorian women with unusual abilities who fight for the underclass against ruthless enemies. Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams and Nick Frost will lead the cast, which includes James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin and Pip Torrens. Williams plays Lavinia Bidlow, a wealthy champion of the “Touched,” the women who suddenly manifest superhuman capabilities.

“Passing” was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival — now Netflix is close to a $16 million deal for its global distribution rights. Directed and adapted by Rebecca Hall (“Christine,” “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”), the film is based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novella about race passing in New York. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star as two mixed-race women, one who passes as white, one who doesn’t. The film explores the color divide and racial identity.

Salma Hayek is executive producing a comedy HBO Max is developing. Her production company brought the show to the streamer. It’s about a 40-year-old woman in crisis, who suddenly finds her breasts are talking to her. Based on “A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me — and You,” the series debuts March 2. Author Leslie Lehr will also serve as an executive producer. Hayek has a two-year first-look deal with HBO Max.

“Summer of Soul…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised” documentary will stream exclusively on Hulu. Winner of the Sundance Documentary Grand Jury Prize, the film documents the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that drew over 300,000 attendees. Performers included Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, B.B. King, the 5th Dimension and Mahalia Jackson.

“Serial’s third-season podcast” is being developed into a limited series on HBO. It examines the criminal-justice system in Cleveland, following a young police officer and the man he’s accused of beating. The series examines the system’s impact on everyone it touches: lawyers, cops, people who commit crimes and those victimized by them. LeBron James is one of the executive producers of the show.

“The Equalizer” and “Clarice” will stream on Pluto TV for two-weeks after the premiere episodes air on CBS. The first episode of both series will also stream on Amazon Prime Video and the CBS YouTube Channel. CBS launch dates: Feb. 7 for “Clarice” and Feb. 11 for “The Equalizer.” “Clarice” is a spinoff from the movie “Silence of the Lambs,” starring Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”) in the title role.” The Equalizer” is a revamp of the original TV show starring Queen Latifah.