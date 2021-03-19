Streaming Roundup (3/19/21), Including ‘In the Heights’ and ‘Younger’

“In the Heights,” the film version of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, opens June 11 on HBO Max, the same day it debuts in theaters. It will be available on the streamer for 31 days. The movie was slated to premiere in June 2020, until the pandemic closed theaters. Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”) stars as Usnavi, a bodega owner in Washington Heights, in upper Manhattan. Miranda originated the role on Broadway.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Younger” is moving to Paramount+ and will premiere on April 15. The seventh and final season of the Darren Star show, originally on TV Land, will stream the first four episodes of the new season; the remaining eight will stream on Thursdays. Later in the year, the finale season will air on the cabler. The show stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella and Miriam Shor.

Matthew McConaughey will star in the adaptation of John Grisham’s “A Time For Mercy,” being developed at HBO/HBO Max. The book is a follow-up to “A Time To Kill,” which was turned into a 1996 movie starring McConaughey. He again plays attorney, Jake Brigance, now defending a young man who killed his mother’s abusive boyfriend.

Mindy Kaling has been added to the cast of Disney+’s animated series “Monsters At Work.” She voices Val Little, a member of the Monsters, Inc. facilities team. “Monsters At Work” will begin streaming July 2. Other cast voices include Bonnie Hunt, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff and Ben Feldman.

Steven Soderbergh’s anthology series “The Girlfriend Experience” returns to Starz May 2 after a three-and-a-half year hiatus. The new 10-episode season is set in London’s tech scene and explores the transactional world of the series.

Maya Rudolph will star in an Apple TV+ comedy about a woman whose husband leaves her — but she gets $87 billion in the process. Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard (“Forever”) created the series and will serve as executive producers. Rudolph will executive produce as well under her Animal Picture banner.

“He’s All That” was picked up by Netflix, based on the 1999s movie “She’s All That.” Here, TikTok’s Addison Rae makes her acting debut as Padgett Sawyer, who decides to turn the least popular boy (Tanner Buchanan, “Cobra Kai”) into the prom king. Rachel Leigh Cook, who played art geek Laney Boggs in the original, will play Padgett’s mother.

Kingsley Ben-Adir will join the Marvel series “Secret Invasion” on Disney+. He’s reportedly playing a villain. Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “The Comey Rule.”) joins Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn who plays Skrull Talos, just as he did in “Captain Marvel.”

“In the Heights” trailer