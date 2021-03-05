Streaming Roundup (3/5/21): ‘Bosch’ Spin-off on IMDb TV, ‘Nomadland’ Coming to Disney+ in Europe

IMDb TV has picked up a new spinoff series, inspired by Amazon Prime Video’s “Bosch.”

Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz will reprise their roles in the new show, which begins filming later this year. Based on Michael Connelly’s books, the seventh and final season of “Bosch” will premiere this summer.

The new IMDb TV original follows Harry Bosch in the next chapter of his career as he works with former enemy and attorney Honey “Money” Chandler. Despite their complicated history, they must join forces to secure justice.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Nomadland” will stream on Disney+ under Star in the U.K. on April 30, after coming to Hulu in the U.S. It also streams on Disney+ in Italy, Spain, Norway, The Netherlands, Finland, Demark, Sweden and Iceland. Winning Golden Globes for Best Drama and Best Director (Chloé Zhao), “Nomadland” is expected to have a theatrical release in the U.K. and Ireland. The earliest cinemas are expected to open in the U.K. in May 17.

Theo James (“The Divergent”) and Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”) are the leads in HBO-HBO Max’s upcoming “The Time Traveler’s Wife.” Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s novel, the series is about a marriage with a unique problem — time travel. Clare is clever and unstoppable – and for most of her life she’s had an amazing secret. Since she was six, Clare has had an imaginary friend: a time traveler. The reason? Clare has a date with destiny. Steven Moffat, best known for his work on “Doctor Who” and “Sherlock,” will write the adaptation.

San Diego Comic-Con will again be virtual this year, due to COVID-19. The event will be held over three days, July 23-25. In addition, Comic-Con International, the organization behind SDCC, is planning an in-person convention in San Diego to be held in November 2021. The big question is whether the major studios will bring their biggest titles to the convention.

A limited-series “Party Down” is being developed at Starz. The six-episode show hasn’t revealed any cast members; most of whom weren’t well known at launch. The show was about a team of LA caterers who long to be actors, but get involved in the lives of their guests. Original creator of the two-season series, John Enbom, is back as showrunner. The original cast included Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr and Megan Mullally. According to Starz execs, fans have been waiting 10 years for a revival.

“Subject to Change,” has been ordered as a series by HBO Max. Based on an original story from J.J. Abrams, the show is about a college student who signs up for a clinical trial that turns harrowing. Abrams’ Bad Robot is producing with Warner Television. Jennifer Yale is executive producer and showrunner.

Cinedigm announced that 11 of its free, ad-supported streaming services are now live on the TCL Channel, streaming on select smart TVs in North America. Since its debut in 2014, TCL claims to be the second-largest TV brand in the U.S. The Cinedigm channels now live on TCL include: BAMBU, Chinese cinema-TV, Bloody Disgusting, horror, The Bob Ross Channel, dedicated to the painter, Comedy Dynamics, featuring standup from top names, CONtv, cult and retro shows, and CONtv Anime.

Constance Wu will be part of the thriller “The Terminal List” on Amazon Prime Video, based on the novel by Jack Carr. She stars alongside Chris Pratt, who plays a Navy SEAL with conflicting memories of a previous mission gone wrong. Wu is known for her starring role in the ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.”

“Bosch” trailer