Streaming Roundup (4/16/21), Including ‘Ellen’s Next Great Designer’ and ‘Lady Parts’

Design-loving Ellen DeGeneres is fronting “Ellen’s Next Great Designer” for HBO Max. The six-episode series, kicking off April 22, features up-and-coming furniture designers from around the country competing in challenges from their hometown studios. Scott Foley will be host and judge, as will interior designer Brigette Romanek and artist Fernando Mastrangelo.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Peacock unveils the teaser for “We Are Lady Parts,” an irreverent musical comedy following a Muslim female punk band – called Lady Parts – on a mission to find a lead guitarist and secure a proper gig. The series is written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor, who drew on her own experiences. The ensemble cast is British. The story is seen via Amina Hussain – a microbiology PhD student, recruited as lead guitarist.

“Backyard Blowout” and “Create the Escape” have also been added to Peacock’s kids lineup. “Blowout” gives kids an opportunity to create their dream of a backyard makeover, while “Create the Escape” lets them design and build their own escape rooms with the help of design pros. Jenny Groom, EVP, unscripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, called the show “just the beginning of our commitment to expanding the kids and family content offering on Peacock.”

TrillerNet is acquiring Fite TV, a combat sports-focused streaming service. The deal gives Triller a major gain in the live-event pay-per-view and streaming space, as well as a chance to invest in new lifestyle and entertainment programming. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition follows Triller’s purchase of music-focused streaming platform Verzuz. Fite TV launched in 2012 with more than 10 million users.

“The Poet” has been acquired by Netflix. Corey Mead’s true-crime article is being adapted into a feature film adaptation. “The Poet” was originally published by Greg Nichols and Matthew Pearl’s Truly*Adventurous banner. “The Poet” is the true story of Ruth Finley, who escaped a murderer as a teen, only to find herself on the run again decades later as the killer terrorizes her hometown.

Action drama “Warrior” is coming to HBO Max for its third season. It’s set during the Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century, based on the writings of martial-arts legend Bruce Lee. The first two seasons appeared on Cinemax. “Warrior” was created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (“Banshee”) and executive produced by Justin Lin (director of “Star Trek Beyond”).

Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”) has been cast in Showtime’s upcoming drama “The Man Who Fell To Earth.” He co-stars with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris. The project is based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel and Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 film, which starred David Bowie as an alien who lands in New Mexico. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the new version.