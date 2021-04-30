Streaming Roundup (4/30/21), Including ‘Invincible’ and ‘Titans’

“Invincible” has been renewed by Amazon Prime Video for a second season. The first ends today. Comic book writer Robert Kirkman said: “It’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.” He described the character of Mark Grayson, an embryonic superhero, as being an everyman, much like himself in high school. The catch: Mark’s dad is a superhero, too. Kirkman also created “The Walking Dead.”

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Vincent Kartheiser, best known for playing ambitious, semi-creepy ad man Pete Campbell on “Mad Men,” will portray Jonathan Crane in the third season of the DC Comics series “Titans,” which streams on HBO Max. In “Titans,” Crane is past his Scarecrow days, locked up in Arkham Asylum. As Scarecrow, he terrorized Gotham City using toxins to release his enemies’ phobias. “Titans” was the debut original series for WarnerMedia’s DC Universe streamer.

“Sprung,” a new comedy series, was ordered by IMDb TV from Emmy-winning writer Greg Garcia. Starring Garret Dillahunt, it’s about former prisoners who band together to use their criminal knowledge for good. With no place to live on his release, Jack (Dillahunt) moves in with his former cellmate and his mother. Together, they decide to right wrongs, targeting those who take advantage of others in the pandemic.

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad will star in “Wolf Like Me,” a six-episode rom-com on Peacock. According to the streamer: “Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason; they just need to keep following the signs.”

Cinedigm is creating new channels that may showcase celebrities, such as Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. It also wants to build networks around sports leagues and teams. In March, Cinedigm said it reached 23.8 million viewers, up 208% from last year. It streamed 423 million minutes, up 305%. Also, Cinedigm is launching its classic film and television channel The Film Detective and its classic Western channel The Lone Star Channel on Rakuten TV in 36 European countries.

Noah Centineo is slated to star in an eight-episode spy thriller for Netflix. The “To All The Boys” actor plays a CIA lawyer who gets embroiled in global politics when a former associate threatens to expose her relationship with the agency unless her crimes are exonerated.

“The Girl in the Woods” will be adapted as a series by Peacock, with Krysten Ritter directing the first four of the eight-episode horror show. The series is based on Crypt TV’s 2018 short film “The Door in the Woods” and the 2020 sequel “The Girl in the Woods.”