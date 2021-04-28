Streaming Roundup (4/28/21), Including ‘Vivo’ and ‘1971: The Year Music Changed Everything’

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” an eight-episode Apple TV+ documentary series, uses archival footage and interviews to explore why rock ‘n’ roll and R&B clicked at such a politically volatile moment. The series, which debuts May 21, features The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Lou Reed and Joni Mitchell, among others. It’s from the team that created the docs “Amy” (about the late Amy Winehouse) and “Exit Through the Gift Shop.”

“The Undeclared War” was ordered by Peacock, which will be a six-part thriller co-written and directed by Peter Kosminsky (“Wolf Hall”). Set in 2024 in the run up to a British general election, it tracks analysts working to combat a cyberattack on the country’s electoral system. The cast includes Oscar winner Mark Rylance (“Wolf Hall,” “Bridge of Spies”), Simon Pegg (“Star Trek”), Adrian Lester (“Mary Queen of Scots”), Alex Jennings (“The Crown”), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown.

“The Last of Us” series adaptation at HBO/HBO Max will be directed by Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbasi. Based on the video game, the series is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. It soon becomes a heartbreaking journey, as they must depend on each other for survival. “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin will write and executive produce.

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” got a second season order from Disney Channel, which streams it on Disney+. The first season followed 12-year-old Griffin Campbell, whose world was upended after he moves from Chicago to an abandoned hotel property called The Tremont, which his father hopes to run. Season two will take a deeper look into Griffin’s friend Harper and his family’s connection to the hotel.

Adult Swim is merging its TV development with HBO Max’s Adult Animation group, overseen by Suzanna Makkos, who becomes EVP, original comedy and adult animation for both brands. “The adult animation boom is just starting, and by aligning our strengths and organizing as one, unified, best-in-class development team, we are creating an unmatched, multiplatform destination for both creators and fans,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max head of original content, said. HBO Max is making big moves into adult animation. The streamer has an upcoming “Scooby-Doo” spinoff “Velma” with Mindy Kaling, a reboot of MTV’s “Clone High” and the Pete Davidson-led “Fired On Mars.”

Rich Eisen, Emmy nominee and host of “The Rich Eisen Show” on Peacock, is set to host “Tokyo Gold” on Tokyo NOW, Peacock’s channel for live coverage of the Olympics. This hour-long highlight program will showcase outstanding moments and interviews at the games. “Tokyo Gold” will stream 11 a.m. – noon ET daily as competition concludes in Tokyo and will repeat every hour between noon ET – 7 p.m. ET Monday – Saturday and noon ET- 6P ET on Sunday. The Olympics are scheduled July 23-August 8.