Streaming Roundup (5/12/21), Including ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ and ‘The Me You Don’t See’

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend a daring night in the most scary place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion. “Prepare to experience your most hilarious and harrowing Halloween ever,” promises Gonzo. The first Halloween special streams on Disney+ this fall.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry will premiere a new mental-health docuseries, “The Me You Can’t See,” May 21 on Apple TV+. Celebrities and athletes, such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA All Star DeMar DeRozan, will discuss their mental-health issues. Professionals also weigh in. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. My hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty,” stated Prince Harry.

Peacock has ordered three new docuseries: “Perfect World: The Gamer Murders,” “Downey Wrote That” and “Diamond Princess.” “Perfect World” is a true-life account of friends who got caught in a techno horror story. “Downey Wrote That” explores the influence of Jim Downey, a key “SNL” writer, while “Diamond Princess” is about the cruise ship that promised a dream vacation — until the COVID-19 virus overwhelmed passengers.

“The Serpent Queen,” based on the book “Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France,” will be an eight-episode series at Starz. Alongside star Samantha Morton, the 16th-century royal drama also includes Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns and Danny Kirrane as series regulars, with Charles Dance, Ludivine Sagnier, Liv Hill, Kiruna Stamell and Colm Meaney in recurring roles.

AMC’s ALLBLK streamer, recently rebranded from UMC, has upped three original series: “For the Love of Jason,” “Double Cross” and “A House Divided.” Its demo is Black women 25 to 64, but the service is hoping to draw more millennials with two 2022 series: “A La Carte,” and its first talk show, “Social Society.”

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana is the subject of a future documentary on Peacock. It chronicles his personal account of his careers — from high school All-American to National Champion at Notre Dame to four-time Super Bowl winner. In addition, teammates, coaches and celebrities share their experience of what made Montana, known as “the Comeback Kid” and “Joe Cool,” so good. NFL Films is producing the series.

Demi Lovato puts her belief in UFOs on screen in a four-part Peacock series “Unidentified with Demi Lovato.” The Grammy-nominated singer will also executive produce the unscripted series, which interviews experts and those with eyewitness encounters.

The Real Manhunter profiles Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton, of London’s Metropolitan Police, on Acorn TV. Sutton arrested serial killers Levi Bellfiend and “night stalker” Delroy Grant. Of the 37 murder cases he investigated, he solved 35 with convictions. Martin Clunes (“Doc Martin”) plays him in the hit Acorn TV drama “Manhunt.” In this eight-part series, Sutton revisits cases he led. The show debuts June 14.