Streaming Roundup (5/21/21), Including ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Tim Burton has cast Jenna Ortega (“Jane the Virgin”) as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday,” his upcoming live-action, comedic, eight-episode Netflix series. “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy,” notes the streamer.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming announced projects:

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the wicked Sanderson Sisters in 2022 in the live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+. The sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” has three young women accidentally bring the spooky sisters back to modern-day Salem.

The animated “Batman: Caped Crusader” has a series order at HBO Max and Cartoon Network, executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. It will “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world,” per the streamer. Another superhero gets a two-season order for an animated series: “My Adventures With Superman” has Jack Quaid (“The Boys” & “Star Trek: Lower Decks”) voices the Man of Steel. Alice Lee will voice Lois Lane.

“Muhammad Ali” will stream on PBS as Ken Burns’ latest documentary this fall. The four-part series, airing Sept. 19-22, follows the three-time heavyweight-boxing champion who captivated fans with his speed, agility, and political activism. Ali challenged Americans on race, religion, and the athlete’s role in society. The legendary boxer died in June 2016.

“Reacher” on Amazon Prime Video has announced series regulars: Bruce McGill (“Rizzoli & Isles”), Maria Sten (“Swamp Thing”) and Hugh Thompson (“Chapelwaite”). The show is based on the Jack Reacher character from Lee Child’s bestselling books.

The “And Just Like That…” the “Sex and the City” HBO Max sequel, which follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) into their 50s, will also cast Sara Ramírez (“Gray’s Anatomy”) as a non-binary comedian who hosts a podcast with Carrie.

A new “Rugrats” series will feature actress Natalie Morales in a grown-up role. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the all-new “Rugrats” is a Paramount+ original series, set to premiere on Thursday, May 27. Morales (“Dead to Me”) will play Betty, the mother of the fraternal twins Phil and Lil, a former wrestler and feminist.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been signed to start in a new eight-episode spy adventure series at Netflix, with Monica Barbaro. The duo will play a father and daughter who learn they’ve each been secretly working as CIA operatives for years. Nick Santora (“Scorpion”) is the creator of the series.