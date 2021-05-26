Streaming Roundup (5/26/21), Including ‘Evil’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’

The CBS horror drama “Evil” is moving to Paramount+ on June 20. The series stars Katja Herbers (“Westworld”), Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”), and Michael Emerson (“Person of Interest”), and focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s unexplained mysteries, including demonic possessions.

The first season of “Evil” aired during the 2019-20 season before the series was renewed. It, along with two other dramas — “SEAL Team” and “Clarice” — are migrating from CBS to Paramount+, according to officials.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“The Wheel of Time,” starring Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”, “I Care A Lot”), has been renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime Video — even before the first debuts. The fantasy series is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, a world where magic exists and only certain women can access it. Production on season one is ending, though no premiere date has been announced.

Robert Pattinson signed a first-look deal with all Warner Bros. divisions, including HBO Max. Pattinson, last seen in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”, stars in the upcoming WB superhero flick “The Batman,” and this deal, his first as a producer, includes releases for theatrical, SVOD, and WBTV properties.

“Super Pumped” has been greenlit by Showtime, an anthology series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Trial of the Chicago 7”) as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in season one. Based on Mike Isaac’s book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” the series will “depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley,” according to Showtime. “Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale…”

Seth Meyers and his brother Josh are developing “Colony 2,” an animated series for Peacock. It’s about top scientists arriving at a distant planet only to discover they got there second. That reality forces them to re-examine themselves and the level of their technology. Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions also produces Peacock’s “A.P. Bio” and “The Amber Ruffin Show.”

Lindsay Lohan will star in a rom-com for Netflix as a “newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.”

“American Horror Story” will air season 10 in July on Hulu. The new season, called “Double Feature,” streams alongside the spinoff “American Horror Stories.” The latter, a weekly anthology series, presents a different self-contained story each episode.

HBO Max passed on Fox’s “Prodigal Son,” the serial-killer drama starring Michael Sheen (“Good Omens”) and Tom Payne (“The Walking Dead”) which finished its second season on a cliffhanger last week. But since Warner Bros. TV is the lead studio on the series, they shopped it to sister property HBO Max first. The streamer didn’t have space in its lineup, and turned down a possible third-season pick-up for the drama.

Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” has added Billy Porter (“Pose”), Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek”) and EJ Johnson (“Rich Kids of Beverly Hills”) to the cast of the upcoming animated series. Porter and Quinto voice Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (Keke Palmer.) “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” centers on Penny Proud and her crazy family, and is based on the 2001-2005 animated Disney Channel series “The Proud Family”.

