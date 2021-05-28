Streaming Roundup (5/28/21), Including ‘Firefly Lane’ and ‘Red Queen’
“Firefly Lane” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Sarah Chalke (“Rosanne”) play lifelong close friends who are always there for each other. Then they confront the ultimate test of their friendship. The new season will debut in 2022.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
-
“Red Queen,” a drama based on the YA fantasy novel, is in development at Peacock. Elizabeth Banks (“Charlie’s Angels”, “Press Your Luck”) will play a big supporting role and direct. She and her husband Max Handelman are executive producing through their Brownstone Prods. Set in a post-democracy America, the story is a battle between a monarchy led by those with superpowers and a rebellious human who discovers powers of her own.
-
DistroTV, a free, ad-supported streaming TV platform, has added content to its 150+ channels, which include pop culture, news, sports and entertainment. New additions include Bloomberg Quicktake, Bloomberg TV and Us Weekly, Pro Football Focus, Ovation’s Mystery Alley and Fuse Backstage.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
-
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” The show’s sixth season is moving from VH1 to Paramount+. The oversized premiere on June 24 will feature two new episodes. The show “Untucked” will stream after each episode. This season’s cast is the biggest in “All Stars” history, with 13 queens returning to vie for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cash prize of $100,000.
-
“Modern Love” resumes season two on August 13 on Amazon Prime Video. The series, inspired by The New York Times column, will drop all eight episodes at once.
-
“Murder in Provence,” the ML Longworth crime novels, will be adapted into a series at BritBox. Shelagh Stephenson (“Downton Abbey”) will write the series, with Nancy Carroll (“The Crown”) and Roger Allam (“Endeavour”) starring.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and more.
The service also includes live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the ability to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.
-
A sequel to “The Evil Dead” is slated for HBO Max, with Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” trilogy, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”) and star Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead” franchise, “Bubba Ho-Tep”) as executive producers. The film “Evil Dead Rise” is the next chapter in the saga, which moves from the woods to the city. Alyssa Sutherland (“The Mist,” “Vikings”) and Lily Sullivan (“Picnic at Hanging Rock,” “Jungle”) star as two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by demons.
-
The Garbage Pail Kids trading cards have a new incarnation: an animated HBO Max show. Danny McBride (“Eastbound & Down”), David Gordon Green (Eastbound & Down), and Josh Bycel (“Happy Endings”) are developing the series, based on trading cards from Topps. The family show is geared to audiences of all ages.
-
The 74th Tony Awards will be a streaming-only event on Sept. 26 on Paramount+ platform. (CBS will celebrate Broadway’s return afterward with a two-hour special.) The broadcast portion of the awards show will include the live presentation of only three Tonys: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers the best selection of current TV shows and is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $11.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
- Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) will play Mike Tyson in Hulu’s upcoming series about the boxing legend. “Iron Mike” has Karin Gist (“Mixed-ish”) as showrunner. Writer Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie are behind the series. The duo was responsible for the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya.”