Streaming Roundup (5/7/21), Including ‘Succession’ and ‘Hello Tomorrow!’

Oscar winner Adrien Brody will guest star in season three of the Emmy-winning HBO drama “Succession.” He portrays Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor, who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of the Roys’ media empire. Alexander Skarsgård will also continue in the upcoming season. He plays Lukas Matsson, a successful tech founder-CEO. The season opens with a nasty corporate battle that may turn into a family civil war between the Roys.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Billy Crudup will star in Apple TV+’s 10-part dramedy “Hello Tomorrow!” The show, set in the future, has Crudup portray a salesman of lunar timeshares. His enthusiasm inspires his coworkers and customers. The show is written and created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (“Bloodline,” “The Money”).

Tubi and Drafthouse Films signed a deal for nearly 40 Drafthouse titles to stream on the AVOD. Through June 30, Tubi will be home to various films, including “20,000 Days on Earth,” “A Band Called Death,” “Graceland” and “Mood Indigo.”

“Summer of Chills” is coming to horror-streamer Shudder – 12 original and exclusive films, including the anticipated debut of horror director George A. Romero’s legendary “lost” film “The Amusement Park” on June 8. The lineup also includes “Caveat,” an eerie, cat-and-mouse thriller, “The Boy Behind the Door,” “Jakob’s Wife,” starring horror icon Barbara Crampton, and “Kandisha,” a new supernatural shocker.

Epix has ordered an eight-episode series on outlaw Billy the Kid from Michael Hirst (“Tudors”). Billy the Kid, in real life William H. Bonney, was one of the most notable cowboys in the American West in the late 19th century.

“PBS Short Docs” a curated collection, will showcase the work of independent and diverse filmmakers on PBS Voices, a documentary-focused YouTube channel. The “PBS Short Docs” playlist is currently available this week with “Out of the Dark,” a three-part project that addresses key aspects of mental health.

GMA’s Robin Roberts will host “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts” for Disney+, a four-episode series featuring conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life. LeBron James will serve as an executive producer on the series, as will Roberts. Guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro and Raven-Symoné.

The sci-fi podcast “From Now” will be adapted by Amazon Studios for TV. The series stars Richard Madden (“Citadel”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”), who play twins separated by time. The podcast series debuted in late December 2020 and rose to No. 2 overall in the Apple Podcast charts. The story chronicles the aftermath of their historic reunion when astronaut Edward Fitz’s (Madden) spacecraft reappears in Earth’s orbit after 35 years earlier — and he looks the same as when he left.

“Cinderella” the musical will be distributed by Amazon Studios on Amazon Prime Video. This version, starring Camila Cabello, also has new songs written by her. The musical, written and directed by Kay Cannon, also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, and James Corden.

