Streaming Roundup (6/16/21), Including ‘Girls5eva’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’
“Girls5eva” has been renewed for a second season on Peacock. As a companion to the first season, Peacock and Epic Records have released a soundtrack album, “Girls5eva: Music From The Peacock Original Series.” The series stars Grammy-winner singer Sara Bareilles, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy-winning comic Paula Pell, and writer/actor Busy Philipps.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
-
“Beauty and the Beast” will return to Disney+ as a limited musical series. The eight-episode prequel to the 2017 live-action film “Beauty and the Beast” will star Luke Evans (“The Alienist”) and Josh Gad (“Frozen 2”), reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou (Louie), and introduce Briana Middleton (“The Tender Bar”) as Louie’s stepsister, Tilly. Alan Menken wrote an original soundtrack for the production, which kicks off in spring 2022.
-
“The Morning Show” debuts its upcoming season on Apple TV+ on Sept. 17. Season two features Julianna Margulies’ (“The Good Wife”) new character on the UBA network, anchor Laura Peterson. “We wanted to create a mentor figure for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) that was somebody who does things differently,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin told EW.com. Season two also shows the network trying to get Jennifer Aniston’s character, anchor Alex Levy, to return to the network. Levy left after the climactic events of the show’s season one finale.
-
Ronan Farrow’s “Catch and Kill” is being adapted into a six-part HBO docuseries. The series, titled “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes,” builds on the reporting featured in Farrow’s book and podcast, featuring “intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources” connected to the allegations of misconduct against media figures, including Harvey Weinstein. The series premieres July 12 with two episodes airing back-to-back each week.
-
Major League Baseball and Peacock have teamed to offer the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants three-game series on June 18, 19, and 20, in the Philadelphia and Bay Area home markets. The deal is exclusive to the streamer.
-
PBS Short Film Fest streams July 12-23 on all PBS and station digital platforms, including PBS.org, YouTube, and the PBS Video App. The festival features 25 short-form independent films presented in six categories: culture, family, humanity, identity, race, and society. For the first time in the festival’s history, all 25 films will be presented in virtual reality, accessible on any VR device. Shows include “Atomic Café,” “Kapaemahu” and “Coup d’Etat Math.”
-
Actress Marsi Martin (“Black-ish”) will host a new show for discovery+: a bedroom renovation show for teens. They get a personalized room makeover that reflects their interests and personality in the greenlit eight-episode series, slated to stream in 2022.
-
“God’s Favorite Idiot” has wrapped eight of its 16 episodes. The show is about a tech-support staffer tapped to become a messenger of God. Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are executive producing and starring in the series. Netflix has decided to shoot the series in “two batches of eight” episodes in Australia rather than all 16 at the same time.
-
“Monsters at Work” will stream July 7 on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. It takes place the day after the Monsters, Inc. power plant starts harvesting kids’ laughter to fuel the city of Monstropolis.
