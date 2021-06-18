Streaming Roundup (6/18/21), Including ‘Billions’ and ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Season five of Showtime’s “Billions” with Emmy-winners Paul Giamatti (“John Adams”, “Cinderella Man”) and Damian Lewis (“Homeland”) returns September 5 with five new episodes.

The season five premiere episode is now available free on YouTube, Showtime.com, and Sho.com. The series has been renewed for season six, which will premiere early next year. Season five gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a possible weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis).

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“The Beatles: Get Back,” a Disney+ documentary series directed by Peter Jackson, debuts over the Thanksgiving holidays, Nov. 25-27. Each episode is two hours. Compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969, “The Beatles: Get Back” is the story of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they plan their first live show in over two years.

Former ESPN anchors Kenny Mayne and Cari Champion will host a nightly show during the 2020 Olympics on Peacock, being held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8. The Games were postponed last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will include interviews and highlights of the Games. Mayne is known for his work on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and “Mayne Street.”

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (“Fast and the Furious”) and Beau Bridges (“The Fabulous Baker Boys”) will star opposite Queen Latifah in the Netflix movie “End of the Road.” Latifah plays a widow hoping to start a new life with her family, only to discover they are targets of an unknown killer.

Disney+ will officially switch release dates of original shows to Wednesdays from Fridays. The new schedule is global and kicks off with the service’s July releases of Pixar’s “Monsters at Work” on July 7 and the reboot of “Turner & Hooch” on July 21.

