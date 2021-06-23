Streaming Roundup (6/23/21), Including ‘The Hardy Boys’ and ‘Jack Irish’

“The Hardy Boys” will return to Hulu for a second season. Based on the Franklin W. Dixon books, first published in 1927, the series will start production in Canada later this month and premiere in 2022.

The first season follows 16-year-old Frank (Rohan Campbell) and 12-year-old Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) as they move to their parents’ hometown of Bridgeport after a family tragedy. The sophomore season picks up six months after season one, when the boys search for a missing teen at the same time a suspicious company moves into town.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Emmy winner Guy Pearce (“Mare of Easttown,” “Iron Man 3”), reprises his role as Jack Irish, a former criminal lawyer and PI on Acorn TV. The final series of “Jack Irish” (titled “Jack Irish: Hell Bent”), streaming July 12, delves deeply into Jack’s past, questioning everything he thought he knew about his life. This series is inspired by the acclaimed crime novels of Peter Temple.

“Seinfeld” is leaving Hulu at the end of the month, but won’t land at Netflix until the fall. That gives Netflix time to put some distance between the streamers and work up its own marketing campaign for Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer. In 2019, the Los Angeles Times reported Netflix was paying more than a half-billion dollars for the rights to the show. It’s been working with Sony to upgrade the series to 4K.

“Legendary ”, the HBO Max ballroom competition, is getting a third season. MC Dashaun Wesley, along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”), Law Roach, and Megan Thee Stallion will return to crown another “Legendary” house.

“Luxe Listings Sydney” on Amazon Prime Video showcases the super-rich Sydney, Australia, homes on the market. The six-part series follows agents as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in one of the most luxurious real-estate markets in the world. The show launches on July 9.

The 10-part Apple TV+ series “Echo 3” has cast Jessica Ann Collins (“Zero Dark Thirty”) as the female lead, opposite Luke Evans (“The Alienist”) and Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones”). The thriller is set in South America and follows Collins’ character, a scientist who goes missing. Her brother and husband struggle to find her, against the backdrop of a secret war.

Law & Crime Network on Peacock beefs up content with three new true-crime eight-part docuseries: “Buried With Love: Watts Family Murders” chronicles the events that led one man to kill his pregnant wife and two daughters. “Buried With Love: Brooke Skylar Richardson” focuses on a high-school cheerleader charged with murder after police found her newborn baby buried in her backyard. Finally, “Vanished” is about children who have mysteriously disappeared — weeks to decades ago, and need the public’s help to find them.

