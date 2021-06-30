Streaming Roundup (6/30/21), Including ‘The Nevers’ and ‘Good Omens’

“The Nevers” on HBO has started production on the six-episode part two, originally delayed by the pandemic. The Joss Whedon-created sci-fi series stars Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly.

It also has new showrunner Philippa Goslett, who takes over from Whedon. “Nevers” is about the “Touched” people of Victorian England, mostly women with unusual powers and abilities.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Good Omens” gets a second season at Amazon Prime Video. Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, the show begins shooting later this year in Scotland, written by creator Neil Gaiman. Season two is based on Gaiman’s and Terry Pratchett’s shared idea for a sequel to the original novel.

“The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley,” according to Amazon.

Tubi , Fox’s free streaming service, will debut the first live U.S. reunion special on June 30, 8 p.m. ET on Tik Tok. The hour-long live event will bring together fan-favorite 1990s and 2000s shows, such as Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”), Joey Lawrence (“Hit List”) and Lacey Chabert (“Party of Five”). The special will highlight the streamer’s nostalgic titles, including “Dawson’s Creek”, “Friday Night Lights”, and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

Apple will stop offering a free year of its Apple TV+ streaming service with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Watch after June 30. The deal was first offered in September 2019 and extended during the pandemic. As of July 1, Apple will be offering just three months of free Apple TV+ service with device purchases, rather than a year. Statista estimated 40 million subscribers at the end of 2020 (paid or otherwise) for the $4.99/month service.

“Succession” returns this fall for season three on HBO. The last season aired in October 2019. According to the streamer: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Amazon Music Unlimited will give new and existing users in the U.S. and Canada three months of Disney+ for free, and the offer extends to new subscribers as well as existing users. New Amazon Music Subscribers get six months. Amazon’s ad-free music streaming service costs $8 a month. It’s separate from Prime Music, which is bundled with an Amazon Prime subscription.

“Made for Love” gets a second season order from HBO Max. The dark comedy, starring Cristin Milioti, is about a woman who escapes her tech billionaire husband — only to discover he implanted a monitoring device in her brain. Alissa Nutting, who wrote the novel, is also executive producer and co-showrunner on the upcoming season.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has signed with Amazon Studios for the holiday action movie “Red One,” slated for the 2023 season. The adventure comedy, according to Amazon, “could encompass not only a tent-pole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses.”

