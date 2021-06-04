Streaming Roundup (6/4/21), Including ‘The Gift’ and ‘City on a Hill’
“The Gift” returns to Netflix for season three on June 17. The show’s final season picks up eight years later. The popular Turkish TV series centers on an Istanbul painter unearthing universal secrets about an Anatolian archaeological site — and the danger that entails.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
-
“City on a Hill” has gotten a third season renewal from Showtime. The eight-episode Boston crime drama chronicles the conflicts between an FBI agent (Kevin Bacon) and the Suffolk DA. Aldis Hodge plays the assistant district attorney who clashes with the feds. No one is safe from the collateral damage. Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2022.
-
Tubi signed a content deal with Cohen Media Group, adding more than 80 titles from the Academy Award-winning distributor. Titles included “Howards End,” “Heat and Dust” and “Maurice” with Hugh Grant. There are also global titles, such as François Ozon’s Double Lover and The New Girlfriend. The new slate rolls out this month.
Disney+
Disney+ is a new ad-free video streaming service which offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney debuted the streaming service in the U.S. on November 12, 2019.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 per month, or $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. The company announced 6 original shows and movies that will be available at launch, including the $100 million 8-episode Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian which was directed by Jon Favreau.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
-
SharkFest” from Nat Geo begins its 2021 edition with six weeks of programming beginning July 5. The show is spread across four networks and streaming service Disney+. The biggest titles in this year’s lineup include “Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth,” which debuts the first night on Nat Geo, and the feature doc “Playing With Sharks,” which premieres July 23 on Disney+.
-
“Civil War (Or Who Do We Think We Are)” will stream on Peacock on June 17. The documentary, directed by Rachel Boynton, explores how Americans approach the Civil War. Filmed from President Obama’s final year in office through the present, it interweaves scenes and interviews filmed in the North and South. The doc paints a multifaceted portrait of the American psyche and the deep roots of our turbulent divides.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
-
“Today” has another streaming extension. The nearly 70-year-old NBC News morning staple will have co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb anchor a 30-minute recap of the show’s highlights to streaming audiences. “Today in 30” begins June 8 and showcases the best of the four-hour morning show earlier that day. There are also some behind-the-scenes moments only available on the streamer.
-
Paramount Plus will debut a cheaper version of its streamer, with ads, on June 7. Paramount Plus Essential is $4.99/month, whereas the full Paramount Plus Premium tier with no ads (except in live programming) remains at $9.99/month. The latter includes live sports, but won’t carry local CBS stations.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ in addition to the expanded library shows, Paramount+ still includes all local CBS affiliate. You can still use the service to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night.
Enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League.
Subscribers can choose between a limited commercials plan for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free for $9.99/month.
- “Baker’s Dozen,” an upcoming Hulu show, features Tamera Mowry-Housley and chef Bill Yosses as co-hosts of the eight-episode competition series. Amateur bakers compete with pros to see which of the 13 will create a baking sensation.