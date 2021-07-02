Streaming Roundup (7/2/21), Including ‘The Simpsons-Loki Special’ and ‘Diana’

“The Simpsons”-“Loki” themed crossover short film, “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” will debut July 7 on Disney+.

As the streamer explained: “Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes and villains.”

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Diana”, a documentary that explores the “People’s Princess,” is now streaming on Peacock. It offers rarely seen archive footage and new interviews with those who knew her best. Diana would have turned 60 yesterday, and “Diana” marks the event with a look at her epic story — how a teenage nursery teacher became the most famous woman in the world, as well as a global tabloid obsession.

“Days of Our Lives” the long-running NBC daytime soap opera, will begin same-day streaming on Peacock at 8 p.m. on July 6. This move is similar to what ABC has done for “General Hospital” and ABC.com & Hulu for the last few years.

Negro League Baseball legend Satchel Paige is the subject of a developing series at Apple TV+, based on Donald Spivey’s book, “If Only You Were White: The Life of Leroy “Satchel” Paige.” It tackles baseball during the segregation era before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947. Leroy “Satchel” Paige was one of baseball’s greatest pitchers. He played with a number of Negro League teams before making his Major League debut with the Cleveland Indians in 1948.

Discovery, Inc., may consider an expansion of one area of TV programming: sports. This comes as Discovery has recently created a Discovery Sports unit, which includes all of its sports assets, mostly based in Europe: Eurosport, Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN), Golf Digest, and GolfTV (PGA Tour), as well as sports on discovery+ and Discovery’s free-to-air networks.

Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) is joining Amazon Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own.” He plays the coach of the women’s baseball team, a version of the Tom Hanks’ character in the 1992 movies. The series reboot is called a “reinterpretation” of the Penny Marshall film about the World War II-era Women’s Professional Baseball League. This version will take a more profound look at race and sexuality and the women who dreamed of being professional ballplayers.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is in development with HBOfor “The Idol” series, which he would star in and co-write. It’s about a romance between a singer and a club owner who secretly heads a cult. Reza Rahim and Sam Levinson would also executive produce and share creator credit. Levinson most recently created HBO’s “Euphoria.” Weeknd played himself in “Uncut Gems.”

Law&Crime, a true-crime network, is now available on YouTube TV as an optional add-on service. Law & Crime features multiple live trials daily along with expert legal analysis. Currently, it’s streaming the murder trial of real estate heir Robert Durst. YouTube TV says they have more than 3 million subscribers.

“My Life Is Murder” , the Acorn mystery starring Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) has added several new cast members for season two: Anna Hutchison (“Spartacus”), Graham Vincent (“Spartacus”), Jay Ryan (“Beauty and The Beast”) and Bruce Hopkins (“Lord of the Rings”). Guest stars include William Shatner (“Star Trek”), Martin Henderson (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Michelle Ang (“Fear The Walking Dead”), Sara Wiseman (“A Place to Call Home”).

“Dolores: The Truth About the Wanninkhof Case” will air as a six-part, true-crime series on HBO Max later this year. Unicorn Content will produce the show about Dolores Vázquez, wrong convicted in Spain of murdering her former partner’s teenage daughter. She was tried in the press and in a public trial, with the girl’s mother, her former partner, insisting on her guilt, despite a lack of evidence. Though quickly sentenced, conclusive DNA later revealed the actual killer. Twenty years later, Vázquez tells her side of the story. The show is expected to stream in Spain and Europe later this year.

“Loki” trailer