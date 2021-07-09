Disney+ Announces Premiere Date For Marvel’s ‘What If…?’; Plus Other Upcoming Projects Announced This Week
Marvel’s “What If…?” on Disney+ reimagines famous events from films in the Marvel universe. Fan-favorite characters include Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features familiar action from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first animated series launches on the streaming service on August 11.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
-
“The North Water,” based on the critically acclaimed, best-selling novel by Ian McGuire, and adapted and directed by Andrew Haigh (“45 Years,” “Looking”), will stream July 15 on AMC+. New episodes will premiere every Thursday until August 12. Set in Hull, England, and on the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, the series follows the story of Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as the ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic.
-
The PBS Short Film Festival 2021 streams 25 films, starting July 12. The two-week festival is a celebration of independent filmmaking. Topics such as social justice, religion, and public policy are addressed. This year is the 10th anniversary of the event.
-
“Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby” returns on BBC Select with an all-new U.S./Canadian premiere season. More luxurious escapist delights take viewers behind-the-scenes at some of the world’s most stunning properties. Hotels featured include St. Lucia’s Jade Mountain, Macau’s MGM Cotai, England’s Swinton Estate, and more. The show kicks off on July 15.
-
AMC Networks has announced its panels for this year’s Comic-Con@Home, which runs from July 23 to July 25, including “The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Doctor Who,” “Creepshow,” and the anthology “Slasher: Flesh & Blood.” AMC Networks’ panels from Comic-Con@Home will be available to view on AMC+ the day after the Comic-Con debut.
-
“Kendra Sells Hollywood” will stream on discovery+ this fall. The show highlights the TV personality and model pursuing a new gig: real-estate agent. The six-part docuseries follows Kendra as she joins Douglas Elliman, a successful real-estate firms in Los Angeles. With no prior experience, she relies on determination to land her first sale. Also on the streamer, “Citizen P. I.,” a new six-part investigative series that reveals the amateur sleuths who play major roles in cracking real unsolved cases, debuts July 27.
-
“Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance,” described as a “Regency-style dating series that will require hopeful suitors to bring the ultimate romance back to dating,” will stream on Peacock: “A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court,” said the streaming, which is accepting contestants for the competition.
-
“Rutherford Falls” on Peacock, starring Ed Helms (“The Office,” “The Hangover”), Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes (“I Know This Much Is True”), Jesse Leigh (“Heathers”) and Dustin Milligan (“Schitt’s Creek”), has been renewed for a second season. It arrives 2022.
-
Reese Witherspoon has received interested for her media company Hello Sunshine, per reports. The company may even enjoy a $1 billion evaluation. Owners include Seth Rodsky, Jim Togh, Witherspoon’s husband, and AT&T. Hello Sunshine’s productions include HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. signed an agreement to launch three linear channels on Vizio VISmartcast: Crackle Spotlight, which offers Crackle’s originals and exclusives, Crackle Classics, and Truli, its faith and family network. Crackle Plus’ library includes: “Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story,” “Bucket List,” and “Robert the Bruce.”