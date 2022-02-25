Streaming Service Legacy Of A People to Focus on Black Creators

Known for his work as an actor on “WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Frank’s Place,” “Sister, Sister,” “That ’70s Show,” and more, Tim Reid’s latest television venture isn’t bringing him back in front of the camera. Instead, the Emmy-nominated actor is launching a new streaming service designed to specifically focus on the experiences of Black people.

The service, The Legacy of a People, is currently in the process of a soft launch and will be the home for series, documentaries, and films that will cover all aspects of Black life around the world. “We affect history and music, culture, science. I mean, there’s no area of life where we have not been involved,” Reid told NBC12 in Virginia.

The service currently has two pricing options, $0.99 per month or $10 annually, and at launch, the streamer has three channels, “Culture & Documentaries,” “Lifestyles, Fashion, & Leisure,” and the “African Diaspora Channel.” However, Reid is planning additions over the course of the year.

“We’re going to launch three channels in the coming weeks, and hopefully in a year or so, we’ll have four or five channels on our own platform internationally,” the streamer’s founder said.

In the Culture & Documentaries channel, viewers can currently stream “Legacy of a People — The Talkumentary: Cuba,” “Black Wheels,” and “A Matter of Life.” The Lifestyles, Fashion, & Leisure channel currently features “Home Cooking with Salome,” “The Quarantine Chronicles,” “The Theta Show,” and “Tim Reid’s 5th Annual Cultural Fashion Showcase.” On the African Diaspora Channel, subscribers can stream “The Talkumentary: ETHIOPIA.”

For Reid, Legacy of a People is about more than just creating entertainment.

“Who’s going to speak for us? Where’s the context of our culture intertwined with the context of world culture?” he told WWBT. “We have to control our message, and so I try to train people that I work with or mentor, and say, ‘Hey, your story is important. Be a good storyteller, inspire thought, inspire young people to want to find more about themselves and other people.’”