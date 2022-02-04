As Theaters Pivot to Blockbuster-Only Strategy, What Streaming Services Offer the Best Movies?

For quite some time now, Hollywood studios have been trying to keep their heads above water, feeding movies to streaming services and far fewer theatrical releases. This trend will only continue in 2022 as major studios have only slated 71 films to open in theaters thus far such as “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Nope,” Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” and James Cameron’s long-anticipated “Avatar” sequel. Contrast that to Netflix, which is dropping 86 films this year.

While this is a notable uptick in theatrical releases compared with 2021 (57 new releases) and 2020 (34 new releases), the total number of films scheduled for 2022 has decreased from 2019 and 2018 (the most recent “normal” period at the box office), in which 81 movies were released each year. So not only have box office receipts yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, but studios are prioritizing their parent company-owned streaming services instead, bulking them up with worthy blockbusters.

Disney recently decided to not give its Pixar animated feature “Turning Red” a planned theatrical release and put it directly on Disney+ instead, and Universal announced that “Marry Me,” a Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy, will premiere day and date on Peacock.

So as the movie theater industry attempt to regain its strength, it’s possible that the number of new releases in 2022 could keep fluctuating. Already, studios have tweaked the calendar, and this could continue if “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the only movie to sell tickets.

Whereas Universal plans on releasing 27 in theaters, more than double its closest opponents, Sony will debut 13 films, Warner Bros. will have 12, Disney will release 11 and Paramount will premiere nine movies in theaters. Only Universal has increased its theatrical output since the pandemic struck.

As it seems the studios are only planning blockbusters and franchises for the big screen, that means the streaming services are better places for comedies, adult dramas, rom-coms, and mid-budget movies that may no longer get a shot in cinemas.

Streaming Services That Go Beyond Blockbusters