Study: Apple TV+ Outranks Competitors for Top-Rated Content

Deciding which streaming service to subscribe to is no easy task. While some services offer massive libraries, others, like Apple TV+, feature higher-quality content. According to a study from Self Financial, the platform’s focus on quality over quantity is paying off.

The study from Self Financial uses IMDb scores to determine which streaming platform has the top shows and movies. Across the board, the content available on Apple TV+ received a rating of 7.24 out of 10. 86% of the service’s content ratings fell under either “good” or “excellent.”

Notably, Apple TV+ has a small offering compared to other streaming platforms. Apple TV+ has just 65 titles, while other services offer thousands. Some of the platform’s titles have really taken off though. In particular, “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” gained a lot of attention following their releases.

The Morning Show November 1, 2019 A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

Previously, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about the company’s approach to building their library. He’s made it clear that Apple TV+ isn’t trying to compete with services like Netflix. He said, “We’re about making the best, not the most, and so in the TV Plus area, we’re about originals only on Apple.”

Jeanette DePatie, industry analyst, points out that the company is going to have to find a way to get subscribers to stick around, explaining, “The challenge going forward will be, can they continue on their current growth trajectory before customers begin to consolidate their spending on streaming in favor of companies with larger content libraries.”

Focusing on quality over quantity seems to be effective for Apple TV+. Since the platform’s launch a year ago, the company has received 91 awards and over 300 nominations. Streamers who are interested in watching highly-rated shows and movies might opt for Apple TV+ over other services.

Related: 10 Best Shows on Apple TV+