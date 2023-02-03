Study: Viewers Consider Streaming Ads Shorter, More Relevant, More Engaging than Linear Commercials

When people compare the benefits of streaming against those of traditional television, ads are often at the forefront of the argument. One of the main appeals of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming services is the fact that there are no commercials. While you might be paying more every month, at least you’ll never need to watch an insurance company try to be funny. According to recent research, over two-thirds of consumers in the United Kingdom believe that it’s worth watching ads to save money. However, as more and more viewers begin to turn to ad-supported streaming options in order to save money, what was once the telltale difference between the two mediums is now beginning to fade.

According to a recent study by Samsung Ads through Verve, people believe that there’s still a big difference between the ads you’ll see on streaming vs. cable and broadcast TV. After polling audiences across Europe and APAC, the researchers found that people find ads on streaming services to be shorter and less disruptive than their linear television counterparts, and therefore, more likely to be watched.

For example, in Australia, 27% of those polled said that the ads on streaming services were “too long,” while a whole 52% said the same thing about linear TV commercials. Germany found similarly slanted results, with 74% of respondents finding linear ads too lengthy up against 59% finding streaming ads to be too long.

But it isn’t just a matter of length; commercials on ad-supported streaming services tended to score higher than their linear counterparts in a variety of metrics often measured by advertisers. Not only were they shorter, but people saw them as being more enjoyable, more trustworthy, and more relevant. Because of their quality and brevity, people were far more likely to sit through an ad on a streaming service than on traditional television; a finding that was consistent across all regions.

When it comes to people watching advertisements on linear TV, many users reported feeling like they had “no choice” when it came to sitting through those ads, rather than feeling like they were relevant or worth interacting with. As far as broadcast television, people find those ads to be long, disruptive, and repetitive when compared to those on ad-supported streaming services.

Likely due to the fact that people view them more favorably, streaming services’ ads find themselves being engaged with more often than linear ones, with free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) leading the pack in ad engagement among different types of ad-supported platforms. These FAST ads are not only engaged with more but are perceived as being shorter than their counterparts, with 36% of viewers feeling they’re generally short.

These were not the only interesting findings of the study, which also found that, among European markets, Germans are by far the least interested in any forms of advertising, with advertisement engagement across all platforms falling to 30%. While this is consistent for all Germans, it does seem to be less pronounced for young people, with Germans between 18 and 34 years old being more amenable to advertising. Conversely, Brits engaged with advertisements the most amongst their European peers, with an engagement rate of 45%.

While traditional knowledge says that everybody hates ads, it seems that’s becoming less true than ever. And if people are willing to sit through an ad in exchange for lower prices and access to larger libraries of content, then it seems that streaming platforms will continue to move in that direction.