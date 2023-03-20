‘Succession’ Returns for Finale Season This Week; How to Binge-Watch Past Seasons for Free
One of HBO’s most well-regarded series is returning with new episodes this week. Season 4 of “Succession” will debut at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 26 and it will likely be a bittersweet premiere for die-hard fans, because the latest season will be the last for the Emmy-winning series.
If you’ve never seen “Succession” and want to hop onboard, or if you’re a fan who gave up their HBO Max subscription for a while to help your budget out, you might be wondering how to catch up with the series as cheaply as possible. This is an especially relevant question considering HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own, though it has done so in the past.
Fortunately, there are still a couple of ways to access a week-long free trial of the service, either through Hulu or Prime Video. That should allow you to binge through all 29 existing episodes of the series, and watch the premiere of Season 4 free, though if you want to keep watching after that you’ll have to pony up.
How to Get Seven-Day Free Trial to HBO Max Through Hulu or Prime Video
As stated above, HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a seven-day free trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log into the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a seven-day free trial to HBO Max.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
“Succession” isn’t the only content you’ll be able to enjoy with your week’s free trial to HBO Max, either. The service was home to over 180 original titles in 2023, with new arrivals like “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us” bringing scores of new users in. The service also hosts Oscar-nominated movies like “The Banshees of Inisherin” and other critically acclaimed works, such as “The Menu.”
If you decide to keep your HBO Max subscription past the week’s free trial, you’ll soon have access to a big new selection of content from discovery+. Warner Bros. Discovery is moving most of the unscripted content from that service onto a rebranded platform alongside HBO Max this spring, so if you do decide to switch over now, you’ll have something to look forward to!
