 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max Amazon Prime Video Hulu

‘Succession’ Returns for Finale Season This Week; How to Binge-Watch Past Seasons for Free

David Satin

One of HBO’s most well-regarded series is returning with new episodes this week. Season 4 of “Succession” will debut at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 26 and it will likely be a bittersweet premiere for die-hard fans, because the latest season will be the last for the Emmy-winning series.

If you’ve never seen “Succession” and want to hop onboard, or if you’re a fan who gave up their HBO Max subscription for a while to help your budget out, you might be wondering how to catch up with the series as cheaply as possible. This is an especially relevant question considering HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own, though it has done so in the past.

Fortunately, there are still a couple of ways to access a week-long free trial of the service, either through Hulu or Prime Video. That should allow you to binge through all 29 existing episodes of the series, and watch the premiere of Season 4 free, though if you want to keep watching after that you’ll have to pony up.

Succession

June 3, 2018

Follow the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.

How to Get Seven-Day Free Trial to HBO Max Through Hulu or Prime Video

As stated above, HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a seven-day free trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log into the HBO Max App on your streaming device

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a seven-day free trial to HBO Max.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

“Succession” isn’t the only content you’ll be able to enjoy with your week’s free trial to HBO Max, either. The service was home to over 180 original titles in 2023, with new arrivals like “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us” bringing scores of new users in. The service also hosts Oscar-nominated movies like “The Banshees of Inisherin” and other critically acclaimed works, such as “The Menu.”

If you decide to keep your HBO Max subscription past the week’s free trial, you’ll soon have access to a big new selection of content from discovery+. Warner Bros. Discovery is moving most of the unscripted content from that service onto a rebranded platform alongside HBO Max this spring, so if you do decide to switch over now, you’ll have something to look forward to!

7-Day Trial
hbomax.com

HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.

7-Day Trial
$9.99+ / month
hbomax.com

Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.