Super Bowl LVI on NBC Sets New Streaming Record With 6 Million Average Viewers, 11.2 Million with Co-Viewing

NBC announced today that Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals set a new streaming record. The company saw an average of 6 million viewers per minute of their streaming broadcast of the Rams 23-20 win — up 5% year-over-year. NBC says there were 11.2 million average viewers, when accounting for co-viewing from connected devices (when more than one person are watching on the same connected TV device).

Overall, the telecast saw 112.1 million viewers (with the new co-viewing metric) across TV, digital, and Spanish-language platforms - up from the 96.4 million last year. Using the same streaming metric as last year, there were 107.1 million viewers.

The TV ratings (which included out-of-home viewership for the first time), which without streaming was at 99.2 million, up from 91.6 million last year.

The streaming growth came despite the fact that this was the first Super Bowl since 2019 that required a paid subscription to stream on streaming players like Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV. Customers either needed a Peacock Premium subscription ($4.99), Live TV Streaming Service like YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV, or TV Everywhere credentials to stream the game on the NBC Sports App from connected devices.

The Super Bowl LVI live streaming audience includes the audience across Peacock, the NBC Sports app, NFL digital properties including the NFL app, the NFL Fantasy mobile app, NFL.com, the Bengals and Rams mobile properties and Verizon Media mobile properties, including the Yahoo Sports mobile app

Mobile customers were also able to stream the game for free via the Yahoo Sports and NFL App (as well as their Live TV Streaming Service.

The last time NBC had the Super Bowl, in 2018, they had 2 million average streaming viewers per minute for the Eagles vs. Patriots game. During that telecast, they offered an authenticated stream on desktop and using the NBC Sports App for Tablets, but did not have the mobile streaming rights which were only available to Verizon customers via the NFL Mobile App. Peacock also wasn’t available at that point.

Super Bowl Streaming Audience Since 2012

In 2012, NBC became the first broadcaster to stream the Super Bowl, which drew 346K average viewers per minute.

The game has seen consistent growth since with 508K viewers in 2013, 528K in 2014, 800K in 2015, 1.4m in 2016, 1.7m in 2017, 2 million in 2018, and 2.6 million in 2019, 3.4 million in 2020, and 5.7 million in 2021.