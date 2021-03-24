 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Superheroes Lead Weekend’s Most Popular Streaming Movies and Shows

Ben Bowman

As vaccines continue to roll out, we’re getting closer and closer to something resembling “normal life.” Before long, movie studios will be humming and TV productions will be back to full strength. But for now, most of us are still in quarantine, still craving superhero adventures.

The website Reelgood monitored this weekend’s activity to approximate the most popular movies and shows, and it’s no surprise that escapist adventures are the most in-demand. We also saw a surge for many Oscar-nominated films as film buffs look to see the nominees before the awards show.

If you’re looking to stay on top of the cultural conversation, here’s your viewing list:

Most-Streamed Movies (March 19-21)

  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League

    March 18, 2021

    Determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

  • Another Round

    September 24, 2020

    Four high school teachers launch a drinking experiment: upholding a constant low level of intoxication.

  • Cherry

    February 26, 2021

    Cherry drifts from college dropout to army medic in Iraq - anchored only by his true love, Emily. But after returning from the war with PTSD, his life spirals into drugs and crime as he struggles to find his place in the world.

  • Sound of Metal

    November 20, 2020

    Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.

  • Mank

    November 13, 2020

    1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.

  • Justice League

    November 15, 2017

    Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.

    No doubt, fans were comparing the theatrical release of the film to the expanded Zack Snyder version.

  • Nomadland

    December 26, 2020

    A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

  • Coming 2 America

    March 5, 2021

    Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming

    July 5, 2017

    Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City, with fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.

For television, some old favorites are holding strong against the surging Disney+ shows.

Most-Streamed Shows (March 19-21)

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

    March 19, 2021

    Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, the Falcon, Sam Wilson and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience.

  • The One

    March 12, 2021

    Love — and lies — spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service.

  • South Park

    August 13, 1997

    Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

  • Yellowstone

    June 20, 2018

    Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

  • American Idol

    June 11, 2002

    Each year, hopeful singers from all over the country audition to be part of one of the biggest shows in American television history. Who will become the new American Idol?

  • WandaVision

    January 15, 2021

    Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

  • Grey’s Anatomy

    March 27, 2005

    Follows the personal and professional lives of a group of doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

  • Behind Her Eyes

    February 17, 2021

    A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife.

  • The Office

    March 24, 2005

    The everyday lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

  • The Walking Dead

    October 31, 2010

    Sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes awakens from a coma to find a post-apocalyptic world dominated by flesh-eating zombies. He sets out to find his family and encounters many other survivors along the way.

