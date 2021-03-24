Superheroes Lead Weekend’s Most Popular Streaming Movies and Shows

As vaccines continue to roll out, we’re getting closer and closer to something resembling “normal life.” Before long, movie studios will be humming and TV productions will be back to full strength. But for now, most of us are still in quarantine, still craving superhero adventures.
The website Reelgood monitored this weekend’s activity to approximate the most popular movies and shows, and it’s no surprise that escapist adventures are the most in-demand. We also saw a surge for many Oscar-nominated films as film buffs look to see the nominees before the awards show.
If you’re looking to stay on top of the cultural conversation, here’s your viewing list:
Most-Streamed Movies (March 19-21)
-
Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueMarch 18, 2021
Determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
-
Another RoundSeptember 24, 2020
Four high school teachers launch a drinking experiment: upholding a constant low level of intoxication.
-
CherryFebruary 26, 2021
Cherry drifts from college dropout to army medic in Iraq - anchored only by his true love, Emily. But after returning from the war with PTSD, his life spirals into drugs and crime as he struggles to find his place in the world.
-
Sound of MetalNovember 20, 2020
Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.
-
MankNovember 13, 2020
1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.
-
Justice LeagueNovember 15, 2017
Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.
No doubt, fans were comparing the theatrical release of the film to the expanded Zack Snyder version.
-
NomadlandDecember 26, 2020
A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.
-
Coming 2 AmericaMarch 5, 2021
Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.
-
Spider-Man: HomecomingJuly 5, 2017
Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City, with fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.
For television, some old favorites are holding strong against the surging Disney+ shows.
Most-Streamed Shows (March 19-21)
-
The Falcon and the Winter SoldierMarch 19, 2021
Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, the Falcon, Sam Wilson and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience.
-
The OneMarch 12, 2021
Love — and lies — spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service.
-
South ParkAugust 13, 1997
Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.
-
YellowstoneJune 20, 2018
Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.
-
American IdolJune 11, 2002
Each year, hopeful singers from all over the country audition to be part of one of the biggest shows in American television history. Who will become the new American Idol?
-
WandaVisionJanuary 15, 2021
Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
-
Grey’s AnatomyMarch 27, 2005
Follows the personal and professional lives of a group of doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
-
Behind Her EyesFebruary 17, 2021
A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife.
-
The OfficeMarch 24, 2005
The everyday lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.
-
The Walking DeadOctober 31, 2010
Sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes awakens from a coma to find a post-apocalyptic world dominated by flesh-eating zombies. He sets out to find his family and encounters many other survivors along the way.