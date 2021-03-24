Superheroes Lead Weekend’s Most Popular Streaming Movies and Shows

As vaccines continue to roll out, we’re getting closer and closer to something resembling “normal life.” Before long, movie studios will be humming and TV productions will be back to full strength. But for now, most of us are still in quarantine, still craving superhero adventures.

The website Reelgood monitored this weekend’s activity to approximate the most popular movies and shows, and it’s no surprise that escapist adventures are the most in-demand. We also saw a surge for many Oscar-nominated films as film buffs look to see the nominees before the awards show.

If you’re looking to stay on top of the cultural conversation, here’s your viewing list:

Most-Streamed Movies (March 19-21) Zack Snyder’s Justice League March 18, 2021 Determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

Another Round September 24, 2020 Four high school teachers launch a drinking experiment: upholding a constant low level of intoxication.

Cherry February 26, 2021 Cherry drifts from college dropout to army medic in Iraq - anchored only by his true love, Emily. But after returning from the war with PTSD, his life spirals into drugs and crime as he struggles to find his place in the world.

Sound of Metal November 20, 2020 Metal drummer Ruben begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.

Mank November 13, 2020 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane.

Justice League November 15, 2017 Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth. No doubt, fans were comparing the theatrical release of the film to the expanded Zack Snyder version.

Nomadland December 26, 2020 A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Coming 2 America March 5, 2021 Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.

Spider-Man: Homecoming July 5, 2017 Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City, with fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.

For television, some old favorites are holding strong against the surging Disney+ shows.