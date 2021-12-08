Surprising Streaming Trends Revealed in Google’s Year-End Data

If you want to know what someone’s thinking, don’t ask them. Look at their Google search history.

At the end of every year, Google releases its list of the most-searched movies and TV shows. As you might imagine, search volume correlates strongly with the eventual viewership of each title. And the big takeaway from 2021 is that Netflix has a strong grip on streaming TV shows, but HBO Max and Disney+ are the kings of the movie world.

Among both lists, it’s notable that Disney+ continues to cash in on the MCU. Five Marvel titles make the combined list of 20. While streamers could watch “Black Widow” with Premier Access, Disney pivoted to a theatrical-only strategy for “Shang-Chi” and “Eternals.”

Despite Netflix’s best efforts and deep pockets, it couldn’t crack the Top 10 movie list at all. That may prove to be an ongoing problem as the company is trying to establish itself against legacy studios with vast libraries of existing IP to draw from. That deficit may actually work in its favor with TV shows, as originals like “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton” have proved to be huge successes. Today’s audiences may be more willing to try one episode of an original TV show than to dedicate a full 2-3 hours to a wholly original film.

Although WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar was roasted in Hollywood for the bold decision to release films on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time, that choice may have been the wisest of the year. While some viewers would want to see Godzilla punch King Kong on the big screen, others could enjoy it at home. Movies like “Dune” are events for fans of a franchise, but the ability to view them same-day at home opens up the potential pool to more casual audiences.

Take a look at each list.

Most-Searched Movies in 2021 Black Widow July 7, 2021 Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Eternals November 3, 2021 The Eternals are a team of ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. When an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows, they are forced to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Halloween Kills October 14, 2021 Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

Mortal Kombat April 7, 2021 Washed-up MMA fighter Cole Young, unaware of his heritage, and hunted by Emperor Shang Tsung’s best warrior, Sub-Zero, seeks out and trains with Earth’s greatest champions as he prepares to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Dune September 15, 2021 Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings September 1, 2021 Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Godzilla vs. Kong March 24, 2021 In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages.

The Suicide Squad July 28, 2021 Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Space Jam: A New Legacy July 8, 2021 When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.

In the Heights June 10, 2021 The story of Usnavi, a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic or staying in Washington Heights.