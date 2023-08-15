 Skip to Content
Survey: 53% of Households Now Subscribe to 4 or More Streaming Services; Broadband Subscriptions Increasing

David Satin

Leichtman Research Group, which specializes in market research in the broadband and media sectors has released two new surveys this week, The first of these held surprisingly good news for one cable company, even as its competitors in the industry continue to lose viewers.

That lucky company is Charter Communications, who managed to add 77,000 cable customers during the second quarter of 2023. Comcast, Altice and other cable providers all lost users, but the additions by Charter bring cable’s net adds to around 10,000 for the quarter. Broadband companies also saw additions to the tune of 840,000 customers, meaning live TV streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM now have more potential customers.

Unfortunately for cable providers, the additions in broadband customers also mean that subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services also have more potential users. Leichtman’s second survey of the week found that 83% of households in the United States subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video and/or Hulu, and that the number rises by 5% when factoring in one of 12 other streamers. This brings the total to 88% of all households with an SVOD/direct-to-consumer (DTC) service – compared to 82% in 2020.

Leichtman also found that more than half (53%) of households subscribe to four or more SVOD services, as compared to 33% in 2020. The mean number of streaming services in all households has risen to 4.1, and among younger viewers age 18-44 the number climbs to 5.1; this certainly helps to explain how streaming costs have risen above the price of an average cable subscription in recent months.

The data demonstrates that while Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu reside atop the SVOD market, their share of viewers has decreased in recent years thanks to the growing saturation of the streaming industry. Services like Max, Disney+, Peacock and others have eaten into the lead of the top 3 streamers on the list, and they now account for 43% of all streaming services in consumers’ homes, as compared to 56% in 2020.

The numbers reinforce recent findings from Nielsen that show while streaming appears poised to take the reigns from cable, but it isn't there quite yet. The streaming market is highly fragmented, and while it is sapping users away from pay-TV, it hasn’t completed its takeover of the home entertainment marketplace just yet.

