Survey: 64% of Streaming Customers Want Better Bundling Options, Feel Overwhelmed by Options

SVOD, AVOD, MVPD, vMVPD, FAST, OTT, fuboTV, Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, discovery+, Paramount+, CNN+, ESPN+; with all of these acronyms and streaming services (not to mention all of the ones that we didn’t mention), it’s understandable why cord-cutting is increasingly confusing — and in turn frustrating — for consumers.

Results from Nielsen’s State of Play report released on Wednesday indicate that 46% of respondents feel overwhelmed by trying to keep up with the ever-expanding number of streaming services and the various titles that come and go from the platforms at an alarmingly fast rate.

According to Nielsen, there were over 817,000 individual titles on various streaming services as of February of this year, a 26.5% increase since the end of 2019. While a good portion of this is due to the expansion of libraries as streaming sources debut and grow, the financial need for a constant infusion of new content can almost make your head spin.

“We’ve entered the next phase of streaming, based on the trends we have been detailing about streaming over the past few years,” Nielsen Senior Vice President of Product Strategy Brian Fuhrer said in a statement. “We’ve moved from infancy into adolescence, and all the complexities that one would expect at that point. It’s not just that streaming is increasing year over year. Now consumers want access simplified and the explosion of services has renewed discussions around bundling and aggregation. Ultimately, these challenges signal an opportunity as the industry harnesses streaming for long-term business growth.”

Despite the constant confusion, the survey says that 72% of Americans indicate that they “love” their streaming experience, and 93% plan to either keep their current streaming plans or even increase the number of services that they subscribe to. From February 2021 to February 2022, Nielsen noted that there was an 18% increase in streaming minutes from 143.2 billion in 2021 to 169.4 last year.

The survey shows that 53% of respondents spend $20 or more on streaming services per month while only 16% spend less than $10. When you pair that with the fact that the percentage of people who subscribe to four or more streaming services increased by nearly 150% over the past three years (from 7% to 18%), you can see why some are nervous that there could be a bubble ready to burst.

Constantly ballooning monthly bills is what has many onlookers anticipating change. As has been noted across the industry, there will come a point when there are just too many streaming services and there will likely be a natural contraction and consolidation — be that in services merging or bundling. Nearly 2/3 (64%) of the people that Nielsen talked to indicated that their preference would be to have the option to bundle multiple, unrelated services of their choosing into a discounted package.