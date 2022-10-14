Survey: 68% of People Bought a Smart TV to Watch Streaming; Popularity Continues to Rise

If you live in one of the 74% of homes that owns a smart TV in the U.S., you are contributing to a powerful ongoing trend in the media landscape.

New research from TiVo is showing just how powerful that trend is. Smart TV ownership is still on the rise in the U.S., and 30% of customers said that they’ve purchased a smart TV within the last six months. Among those customers, more than two-thirds said they did so because they wanted to use it to watch streaming services.

Those numbers indicate the integration of streaming apps with smart TVs is going well. Many smart TV remotes now come with branded buttons that open a particular app without having to navigate a menu or use a connected device like a streaming stick or gaming console.

When customers did not have access to those buttons or chose not to use them, they preferred to find their favorite streaming service with the smart TV interface. Respondents to the TiVo Video Trends Report: Q2 2022 said that they preferred smart TV interfaces over those of other connected devices by around 20%. Those who used connected devices instead preferred to use streaming media players over a gaming console or smart Blu-Ray player.

That data suggests that while smart TVs are a growing market segment, streaming devices are still popular as well.

The info from TiVo had even more good news for smart TV manufacturers. Roughly 20% of respondents to the survey said that they planned to buy a smart TV in the next six months. Over 53% of that segment said they would be purchasing one to add as a secondary TV to another room in their house, indicating that they already own at least one smart TV. The best news for streamers is that almost a third of those who claimed they’d be buying a smart TV soon said that it was because the device would have their favorite streaming apps built-in.

All in all, it’s a pretty good time to be a smart TV manufacturer. The reputation of smart TVs is improving daily, and that’s translating into better bottom lines for brands like Samsung Smart TV and Fire TV. As the functionality of smart TVs continues to improve, expect them to proliferate even further across the media landscape.