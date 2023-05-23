Survey: 82% of Streaming Customers Say They Don’t Have Time to Use All Services, Showing Value of Platforms Like Max

Hub Research has its fingers on the pulse of the TV-watching public. The company released new data this week, which gives more insight into the types of entertainment Americans use the most, and why Warner Bros. Discovery is on the right track with its new streaming platform Max.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month Max via amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

The research firm’s newly released report shows that consumers have more sources of entertainment than they can easily use, and crave solutions for simplifying their entertainment libraries. That’s hardly surprising, given the number of video sources of entertainment (such as streaming platforms like Max or Disney+ and cable or satellite subscriptions) per household now averages 6.1. Non-video sources also stand at 6.7 per household, and non-video entertainment like social media or gaming beats the number of video sources amongst every audience segment.

Across categories — video, audio, gaming, social media, podcasts, reading, etc. — the average respondent said their household uses 12.7 different sources (the same as in 2022). Younger consumers use more (15.8) and households with kids use the most (16.3).

But across all video and non-video entertainment segments, consumers only consider about half their sources to be “must haves” (something their household can’t do without). All the others are classified as “nice to have” — something they might miss if it were gone, but is not essential. The 50-50 ratio of “must haves” vs. “nice to haves” proves consistent across all demographics, according to Hub’s analysis.

These days, there are more ways than ever to get entertainment and to find their way to profitability and sustainability, streaming services must ensure that they are thought of as “must haves.” Cost is an important factor, as 82% of customers say budget is one of the main limiting factors in determining whether or not to add a new streaming service. But the same percentage say they wouldn’t have time to use every streaming service available, even if they could afford to subscribe to each of them.

The numbers from Hub highlight the reasons why WBD was so wise to launch Max. The service integrates most of the content from discovery+ with the library of HBO Max, putting it all together in one place so users don’t have to switch back and forth. WBD CEO David Zaslav thinks more streamers will merge platforms with each other in the future, as it’s one of the best ways to make users think of that service as indispensable.

That prediction may be borne out fairly quickly, as Disney has announced plans to bring Hulu and Disney+ together as a “one-app experience” as well. Specifics for that plan have yet to be released, but Hub’s new research makes it clear that if streamers want to be thought of as a necessary part of a household’s entertainment, they need to ensure their platforms have enough content that users don’t feel the need to go elsewhere.