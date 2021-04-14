Survey: Netflix’s Original Content Favored By 39% of Americans

A study from Morgan Stanley shows that Netflix’s original content is preferred over other streaming services’ original offerings. The recent study includes 25 streaming services and 18 of those are paid streamers. 39% of Americans surveyed said that Netflix offers the best original content.

Other popular streaming services ranked much lower on original content.

Amazon Prime Video: 12%

Disney+: 7%

Hulu: 7%

HBO Max: 6%

Netflix’s originals include “Stranger Things,” “Cobra Kai,” “The Crown,” “Bridgerton,” and many more. These shows have been very successful. Netflix’s originals being preferred by Americans could be due to the large number of original shows and movies available on the platform. As of July 2020, Netflix had 461 originals in its library. Amazon Prime Video offered 91 originals at the time, but no other services came close to that number.

Netflix continues to be a leader in the streaming industry with 58% of those surveyed saying they use the service. 45% of streamers subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, 31% subscribe to Disney+, and 20% use HBO/HBO Max.

Those surveyed also shared why they choose to subscribe to Netflix.

Broad selection of content (55%)

Good original programming (51%)

Adds content I like (49%)

No commercials (46%)

In 2021, Bankr predicted that Netflix will increase its spending by 10% from 2020. This means that the company will spend around $19 billion on content this year, so there should be plenty more shows and movies coming to Netflix. If you’re looking for a wide selection of original content, Netflix may be the best service for you to join. According to the Morgan Stanley survey, the quality of the original content that Netflix produces isn’t compromised by the quantity. The company is often adding original shows and movies to the platform, so there’s always something new to enjoy.