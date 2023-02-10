Survey: Subscription Video Services Get Big Boost from Super Bowl; When Will FOX Put Big Game on Tubi?

The Super Bowl is a yearly ratings bonanza for whichever broadcast network gets to carry it. According to TV ratings service Nielsen, the big game has attracted 100 million-plus viewers in 11 out of the past 12 years. For context, the most watched new primetime program in the fall 2022 TV season attracted a viewership of 5.8 million

The Super Bowl has also been a boon to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services. This year’s Super Bowl will be broadcast on FOX, and therefore will not appear on any SVOD streamer, though users can stream it via the Fox Sports App for free. In past years, however, the big game has driven big numbers when it appeared on Peacock and Paramount+ (CBS All Access at the time).

A newly released survey from the television research firm Antenna shows just how much of a boost those services got from carrying the Super Bowl. Peacock’s Premium tier simultaneously streams all games broadcast on NBC during the NFL season, while Paramount+ Premium carries a livestream of local CBS stations, allowing users to watch all Super Bowls broadcast on that network.

In the seven days leading up to the 2021 and 2022 Super Bowls, Peacock and Paramount+ both saw big jumps in new subscribers. Each service gained well over 500,000 users in a matter of days, a number that usually takes streaming platforms weeks or even months to attract.

Antenna’s data also indicates that the Super Bowl effect had long-lasting benefits for Paramount+. The service retained 52% of the users it had sign up during its Super Bowl window in 2021, five percentage points better than the average number of customers that stay after their first eight weeks on a service.

Super Bowl LVII is being broadcast on FOX, so it will not have a simultaneous stream on any SVOD services except NFL+, where users will be able to watch it on their mobile devices. It will be fascinating to see if this year’s Super Bowl brings a similar subscriber bump to NFL+ or live TV streaming services that offer FOX. Fox does have an ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service, Tubi, but the game will not air on that service. However, Tubi was the on-demand home for World Cup games last year.

The success of the big game for SVOD platforms might also convince FOX to make it available on Tubi or even its news/lifestyle SVOD service Fox Nation in three years. The latter service is mostly focused on original series, as well as content from Fox News, but if the Super Bowl drives that many new users to sign up for a service, it could entice FOX to make the big game available on that platform in the future.

There is one advantage FOX currently carries over its competitors, however. The network is the only major broadcaster to offer content in ultra-high-definition 4K, and the network has confirmed that this year's Super Bowl will stream in 4K via the Fox Sports App to users with compatible devices.