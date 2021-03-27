Sweet 16 Streaming 2021: How to Watch the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ NCAA Tournament Games Live For Free on March 27 & 28
The field of 68 NCAA Tournament teams is now down to only sixteen. Major upsets has put #15 Oral Roberts, #12 Oregon State, and #11 Syracuse in the Sweet 16. There are still three #1 seeds remaining though in Michigan, Gonzaga, and Baylor.
How to Watch The “Sweet 16” NCAA Tournament Games
- When: Saturday, March 27 starting at 2:40 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS & TBS
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
|Date/Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Channels
|Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 2:40 PM EDT
|Loyola Chicago
|Oregon State
|CBS
|Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 5:15 PM EDT
|Baylor
|Villanova
|CBS
|Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 7:25 PM EDT
|Arkansas
|Oral Roberts
|TBS
|Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 9:55 PM EDT
|Houston
|Syracuse
|TBS
|Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 2:10 PM EDT
|Gonzaga
|Creighton
|CBS
|Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 5:00 PM EDT
|Michigan
|Florida State
|CBS
|Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 7:15 PM EDT
|Alabama
|UCLA
|TBS
|Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 9:45 PM EDT
|USC
|Oregon
|TBS
There will be four games each on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28th. The day will kick off with underdogs Loyola Chicago facing Oregon State on CBS, followed by top-seeded Baylor and Villanova. On Sunday, top seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will face-off against Creighton and Florida St. respectively.
Your options to watch the games include Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, and Sling TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$5.99
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•