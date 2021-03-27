Sweet 16 Streaming 2021: How to Watch the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ NCAA Tournament Games Live For Free on March 27 & 28

The field of 68 NCAA Tournament teams is now down to only sixteen. Major upsets has put #15 Oral Roberts, #12 Oregon State, and #11 Syracuse in the Sweet 16. There are still three #1 seeds remaining though in Michigan, Gonzaga, and Baylor.

How to Watch The “Sweet 16” NCAA Tournament Games

When: Saturday, March 27 starting at 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS & TBS

Date/Time Home Team Away Team Channels Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 2:40 PM EDT Loyola Chicago Oregon State CBS Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 5:15 PM EDT Baylor Villanova CBS Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 7:25 PM EDT Arkansas Oral Roberts TBS Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 9:55 PM EDT Houston Syracuse TBS Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 2:10 PM EDT Gonzaga Creighton CBS Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 5:00 PM EDT Michigan Florida State CBS Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 7:15 PM EDT Alabama UCLA TBS Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 9:45 PM EDT USC Oregon TBS

There will be four games each on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28th. The day will kick off with underdogs Loyola Chicago facing Oregon State on CBS, followed by top-seeded Baylor and Villanova. On Sunday, top seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will face-off against Creighton and Florida St. respectively.

Your options to watch the games include Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, and Sling TV.

