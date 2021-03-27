 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Sweet 16 Streaming 2021: How to Watch the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ NCAA Tournament Games Live For Free on March 27 & 28

Jason Gurwin

The field of 68 NCAA Tournament teams is now down to only sixteen. Major upsets has put #15 Oral Roberts, #12 Oregon State, and #11 Syracuse in the Sweet 16. There are still three #1 seeds remaining though in Michigan, Gonzaga, and Baylor.

How to Watch The “Sweet 16” NCAA Tournament Games

Date/Time Home Team Away Team Channels
Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 2:40 PM EDT Loyola Chicago Oregon State CBS
Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 5:15 PM EDT Baylor Villanova CBS
Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 7:25 PM EDT Arkansas Oral Roberts TBS
Mar 27, 2021 (Sat) • 9:55 PM EDT Houston Syracuse TBS
Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 2:10 PM EDT Gonzaga Creighton CBS
Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 5:00 PM EDT Michigan Florida State CBS
Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 7:15 PM EDT Alabama UCLA TBS
Mar 28, 2021 (Sun) • 9:45 PM EDT USC Oregon TBS

There will be four games each on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28th. The day will kick off with underdogs Loyola Chicago facing Oregon State on CBS, followed by top-seeded Baylor and Villanova. On Sunday, top seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will face-off against Creighton and Florida St. respectively.

Your options to watch the games include Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, and Sling TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99$5.99
TBS---
CBS---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS and CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS and CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS and CBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $5.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Sweet 16 Preview

