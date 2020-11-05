T-Mobile CEO Says TVision is “Complying With All Media Contracts” With Content Partners

Earlier today, we reported that Discovery, ViacomCBS, and NBCU have all filed complaints to T-Mobile over the packaging of their content in their TVision service. Our sources say that Discovery and ViacomCBS feel they should be in TVision Live ($40) in addition to TVision Vibe ($10), while NBCU believes their local affiliates should be included in TVision Vibe in addition to TVision Live.

On T-Mobile’s Q3 Live Stream, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said that they are “complying with all their media contracts.” He says they intend to be “a great partner to media companies and an ally, because we’re not a media company, we’re a pure play networks and connection company, and that obviously has a big future for us as this world moves towards an OTT future.”

Sievert said that he’s working with them, and indicated that some would like to see changes. “If those changes are great for customers and help us continue to smash customer pain points, we’re open minded.”

TVision was officially announced on Oct. 27. The service comes with two plans: TVision VIBE and TVision Live.

TVision VIBE features 30 of the most watched entertainment channels including those from AMC, Hallmark, ViacomCBS, and Discovery for $10. The service has many of the same channels as Philo ($20), but is missing those from A&E, History, Lifetime, and select ones from Discovery.

The second service comes in three tiers: TVision Live, which starts at $40, is aimed at users who want live news and sports. It features a multitude of channels like ESPN, NBCSN, FS1, Bravo, and USA, as well as local affiliates from NBC, ABC, and Fox. They have two additional tiers, TVision Live+ ($50) which adds additional sports networks like NFL Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and NBC Sports RSNs, while TVision Live Zone adds channels like NFL RedZone and MAVTV.

TVision Live includes a 100-Hour DVR and can be streamed on three simultaneous devices. Unlike TVision Live, VIBE has no DVR included, but you can add one for $5 a month. You will be able to use the service on two devices at a time.