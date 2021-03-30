T-Mobile Subscribers Get MLB.TV for FREE Starting Today

Batter up! With baseball’s opening day arriving this week, T-Mobile subscribers are getting an extra bonus. For the sixth straight year, T-Mobile users will get a free annual subscription to MLB.TV ($129.99 value).

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, and MLB Network telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from your favorite team or want to catch teams or players out of your local area.

To get MLB.TV, all customers have to do is download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on their Android or iOS device, verify their eligible phone number, save the offer and redeem. Customers can sign up for their MLB.TV subscription in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Tuesday, March 30 at 5 a.m. ET through Tuesday, April 6 at 4:59 a.m. ET.

YEP, WE’RE BRINGING IT BACK. FREE @MLBTV is your ticket to the game — watch your favorite teams, all season long, on us. Check out the #TMobileTuesdays app on 3/30. — T-Mobile (@TMobile) March 24, 2021

MLB.TV is a great way to keep tabs on your favorite teams. The T-Mobile deal allows you to watch any out-of-market game from any team. You’ll also get access to several documentaries and World Series Films. Some of those available include “Set Apart: The Jim Abbott Story” (2018), “Forever Brothers: The ’71 Pittsburgh Pirates Story” (2016), “Iron: The Legacy of Cal Ripken Jr.”, and the 1996 NY Yankees documentary, “Pinstripe Destiny.” Fans can also watch throwback All-Star Games and Home Run Derbies, along with old episodes of “This Week in Baseball” dating back to the 1970s.

Users can access live game stats, scores from around the league, and player data. If you have a supported iPad, you can use pitch-by-pitch tracking to see the location, type, and speed of every pitch. MLB.TV also offers streaming in HD at 60fps, which will provide a premium picture.

This freebie comes one day after T-Mobile announced it’s killing off T-Vision and partnering with YouTube TV and Philo.