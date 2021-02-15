T-Mobile Subscribers will Get MLB.TV for FREE Again in 2021

If you are a T-Mobile subscriber and baseball fan, it’s your lucky day. T-Mobile announced that starting March 30th, subscribers will be eligible to receive a free annual subscription to MLB.TV ($129.99 value). This is the sixth straight year that T-Mobile has offered this deal and it looks like it will continue into the foreseeable future. In 2019, the company extended their deal with MLB to be the “Official Wireless Sponsor of MLB” for four more years

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, and MLB Network telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from your favorite team or want to catch teams or players out of your local area.

To redeem the offer, subscribers will be able to access an exclusive link from the T-Mobile Tuesday app starting on March 30th. If you are not currently a T-Mobile subscriber and still want in on this deal, make sure you subscribe before April 6th.