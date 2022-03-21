T-Mobile Subscribers will Get MLB.TV for FREE Again in 2022

If you are a T-Mobile subscriber and a baseball fan, then today is your lucky day. T-Mobile announced in the T-Mobile Tuesday App that subscribers will be eligible to receive a free annual subscription to MLB.TV, which normally costs $139.99. It is likely that it will be available starting on March 29, 2022.

This is the seventh straight year that T-Mobile has offered this deal and it looks like it will continue into the foreseeable future. In 2019, the company extended its deal with Major League Baseball to be the “Official Wireless Sponsor of MLB” for four more years.

Promo From T-Mobile Tuesday App

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, MLB Network, Apple TV+, and Peacock telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from their favorite team or want to watch teams or players out of their local area.

MLB.TV has added some new features for 2022 as well. Perhaps most importantly for out-of-market fans wanting to keep up with their favorite team, they will be able to watch pre and postgame coverage for a select number of clubs. The teams whose pre and postgame shows will be available when the season kicks off on April 7 will be:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Also, the streamer will be expanding its nightly whip-around show “MLB Big Inning” from weeknights to seven days per week. The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season with a new set of playback controls, including inning milestones, in-game details, and a personalized scoreboard.

There will also be an expanded content library available for viewers, included will be MLB.TV originals like “Vendors” and “Out Of The Park Films,” as well as returning shows like “MLB Carded” and “Baseball Zen,” as well as a range of on-demand highlights and content.

To redeem the offer, subscribers will be able to access an exclusive link from the T-Mobile Tuesday app starting on March 29th. If you are not currently a T-Mobile subscriber and still want in on this deal, make sure you subscribe before April 7.