T-Mobile to Give Major Discounts on Streaming Services, Devices as Part of ‘Internet Freedom’ Promotion

As part of its ongoing efforts to disrupt how customers stay connected, T-Mobile announced on Wednesday that starting next week, the company would be giving home internet and voice subscribers $50 off a streaming device and 50% off of one year of YouTube TV’s live TV streaming service.

T-Mobile, which calls itself the “Un-carrier” because of its efforts to make mobile cheap and easy for customers, is launching a new “Internet Freedom” campaign to focus on home broadband service. The company launched 5G home internet in 2021 and is now bringing its T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program to its internet customers as well. Beginning on May 10, all T-Mobile broadband customers who also have a voice plan will get $50 off any streaming device, including Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and gaming consoles.

Customers will also be eligible to receive 50% off a full-year subscription to YouTube TV if they subscribe to T-Mobile’s home internet and Magenta MAX service. The discount is valued at nearly $400 and includes more than 85 live and on-demand channels and YouTube’s unlimited DVR. The wireless carrier’s Magenta Max voice plan costs $85 per month.

“The Un-carrier was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry, and while we aren’t done, we’ve undoubtedly changed if for good. Now, with Internet Freedom, we’re taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said. “Broadband customers are the least satisfied in America – the fees, the contracts, the price hikes, the terrible customer service. It’s ridiculous, and it looks a lot like the wireless industry a decade ago. Today, that all starts to change because the Un-carrier is here to disrupt broadband for good.”

The new T-Mobile Tuesday deals expand upon the streaming discount announced in March that would give customers $10 off per month for their YouTube TV or Philo subscriptions.

The mobile carrier also offers “Netflix on Us” and a free year of Paramount+ for customers.