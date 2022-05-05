T-Mobile to Give Major Discounts on Streaming Services, Devices as Part of ‘Internet Freedom’ Promotion
As part of its ongoing efforts to disrupt how customers stay connected, T-Mobile announced on Wednesday that starting next week, the company would be giving home internet and voice subscribers $50 off a streaming device and 50% off of one year of YouTube TV’s live TV streaming service.
T-Mobile, which calls itself the “Un-carrier” because of its efforts to make mobile cheap and easy for customers, is launching a new “Internet Freedom” campaign to focus on home broadband service. The company launched 5G home internet in 2021 and is now bringing its T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program to its internet customers as well. Beginning on May 10, all T-Mobile broadband customers who also have a voice plan will get $50 off any streaming device, including Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and gaming consoles.
Customers will also be eligible to receive 50% off a full-year subscription to YouTube TV if they subscribe to T-Mobile’s home internet and Magenta MAX service. The discount is valued at nearly $400 and includes more than 85 live and on-demand channels and YouTube’s unlimited DVR. The wireless carrier’s Magenta Max voice plan costs $85 per month.
“The Un-carrier was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry, and while we aren’t done, we’ve undoubtedly changed if for good. Now, with Internet Freedom, we’re taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said. “Broadband customers are the least satisfied in America – the fees, the contracts, the price hikes, the terrible customer service. It’s ridiculous, and it looks a lot like the wireless industry a decade ago. Today, that all starts to change because the Un-carrier is here to disrupt broadband for good.”
The new T-Mobile Tuesday deals expand upon the streaming discount announced in March that would give customers $10 off per month for their YouTube TV or Philo subscriptions.
The mobile carrier also offers “Netflix on Us” and a free year of Paramount+ for customers.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.