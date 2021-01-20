T-Mobile’s TVision Adds TV Everywhere Support, NBA TV & More Discovery Channels

While it is still only available to T-Mobile customers, TVision is quickly becoming a cord-cutters most cost-effective option starting at just $40 a month.

Over the past few weeks, they’ve quietly added new channels to their Live TV+ ($50) and Live Zone ($60) packages – including NBA TV and select Discovery-owned networks American Heroes, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Great American Country, and Science.

The new additions come just a few weeks after TVision Live began to include the 30-channels from TVision VIBE, after complaints from content partners like Discovery and ViacomCBS.

That means all TVision plans include basically all Top 35 Cable Channels, except those from A+E (A&E, History, & Lifetime) and the CBS broadcast station.

At the same time, they’ve added support for TV Everywhere, which allows you to use your TVison credentials to access live and on-demand content from content provider apps. For now, you can access TV Everywhere Apps from Disney, ABC, ESPN, AMC, Discovery, CNN, Big Ten Network, FS1, MTV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, TNT, and more.

To access TV Everywhere, you will need to download a channel’s app or visit their website and log-in. TVision is listed as T-Mobile on most sites.

The biggest content partner currently missing from T-Mobile’s TV Everywhere support is NBC, which means you won’t be able to stream Bravo, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN or NBC Sports RSNs from their respective apps. You can still watch those channels live in the TVision interface. It is expected that those missing will be added soon.

TVision Supported TV Everywhere Apps